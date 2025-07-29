Bangladesh get holders China in 2026 Women’s Asian Cup draw

Bangladesh have been placed in Group B alongside reigning champions China, three-time winners North Korea, and Uzbekistan in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026, following the official draw held Tuesday in Sydney, Australia.

The women in red and green will be participating in the competition for the first time in their history.

Led by head coach Peter Butler, the Bangladesh women’s football team made history by qualifying for the Asian Cup earlier this month.

Bangladesh topped their qualifying group in Yangon, Myanmar, defeating Bahrain, Myanmar, and Turkmenistan to emerge as group champions and secure their place in the finals.

The 12 top Asian teams, split into three groups, will compete in the next Women’s Asian Cup, scheduled to be held in Australia from March 1 to 21, 2026.

In the draw, Bangladesh first got Uzbekistan, who are making their return to the finals for the first time since 2003. China and DPR Korea were drawn alongside them.

China will be one of the tournament favorites. They are nine-time Women’s Asian Cup champions, while DPR Korea, returning to the continental stage for the first time since 2010, have won the tournament three times.

China famously came from two goals behind to defeat Korea Republic in the 2022 final.

Meanwhile, in other groups, hosts Australia—seeking their second title—were drawn in Group A alongside Korea Republic, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the Philippines. Japan, aiming for a third title, is the top-seeded team in Group C, facing Vietnam, India, and Chinese Taipei.

The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-placed sides, will advance to the quarter-finals.

The four semi-finalists will secure qualification for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027, while the losing quarter-finalists will enter playoffs to compete for two additional World Cup spots.

The Draw:

Group A: Australia, Korea Republic, Iran, Philippines

Group B: North Korea, China, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan

Group C: Japan, Vietnam, India, Chinese Taipei