Cuba Mitchell Joins Bashundhara Kings

The 19-year-old former Sunderland U21 midfielder obtained a Bangladesh passport earlier this year

Update : 29 Jul 2025, 03:52 PM

UK-based footballer Cuba Mitchell has joined Bangladesh Premier League champions Bashundhara Kings.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who last played for Sunderland U21, had been without a club since July 1, 2025. Earlier this year, he obtained a Bangladesh passport and has been registered as a local player by the Kings.

Mitchell is expected to arrive in Dhaka and join the club within a week.

In a further boost ahead of their continental campaign, the Kings have also appointed Brazilian coach Sergio Farias as their new head coach.

The five-time BPL champions made the new signings in preparation for the upcoming AFC Challenge League. They will face Syrian side Al Karama SC in the preliminary stage on August 12 at the Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

Bangladesh FootballBashundhara Kings
