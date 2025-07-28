Lionesses star Kelly overcomes dark moments on way to glory

England penalty hero Chloe Kelly said Sunday she had been unable to hold back the tears after finishing a roller-coaster year in her career by scoring the spot-kick that allowed the Lionesses to beat Spain in the Women's Euro 2025 final.

The 27-year old's penalty sealed a 3-1 shoot-out victory for England against Spain after the match in Basel had finished 1-1 at the end of extra time.

She had earlier come off the bench late in the first half in place of the injured Lauren James with England trailing 1-0, and crossed for Alessia Russo to head in her team's equaliser.

"I just came on the pitch and wanted to make something happen," said Kelly, who has made a habit of being a super-sub during the tournament.

The Arsenal player came on as a substitute against Sweden and helped England recover from 2-0 down in a quarter-final they eventually won on penalties - Kelly scored in that shoot-out too.

Then she scored the winner late in extra time in the semi-final against Italy, following in to net after her penalty had been saved.

"I know Alessia's strengths and I just tried to put the ball on her head, and then taking the penalty," Kelly said.

"I actually missed three penalties in training but I think it's the belief in this squad, all 23 players and the people that you don't see behind the scenes, the staff members, to get us through this tournament.

"I am proud to be part of an amazing group of girls."

It is a familiar feeling for Kelly, who scored the extra-time winner when England beat Germany 2-1 in the Euro 2022 final in front of over 87,000 fans at Wembley.

In between she was unable to change the game from the bench in the 2023 World Cup final, which England lost 1-0 to Spain in Sydney.

Just a few months ago it seemed Kelly might not even make Sarina Wiegman's squad for the tournament in Switzerland, given her situation at club level.

In January she asked to leave Manchester City, where she had been used sparingly in the first months of the season.

Kelly wrote on social media that people at City had been trying to "assassinate my character" and said her mental wellbeing had been affected.

She then joined Arsenal on loan until the end of the campaign, and went on to play for them as they beat Barcelona in the Champions League final in May.

"There were a lot of tears at full-time especially when I saw my family because those are the people who got me through those dark moments," Kelly said Sunday.

"I am so grateful to be out of it but if that is a story to tell someone who maybe experiences something the same, then tough times don't last," she added.

"Just around the corner was a Champions League final - I won that, and now a Euros final I have won that, so thank you to everyone who wrote me off. I am grateful."

Kelly recently signed permanently for Arsenal, where she also played earlier in her career, and will return to North London as a European champion at club and international level.

"Every player has their own story, and I think every story is incredible on its own, but her story is unbelievable," said England coach Sarina Wiegman.

"I am so happy for her too. She has been fighting to come back to her highest level.

"She loved this moment, she just really wanted to take the penalty - to be able to score that penalty under that pressure is very impressive too."