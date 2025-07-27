Powerhouse Gyokeres can give Arsenal missing edge

Dynamic striker Viktor Gyokeres' arrival at Arsenal could be the perfect fix for their attacking needs ahead of the new Premier League campaign as the Gunners bid to end the lengthy title drought.

The Swedish centre-forward signed from Sporting Lisbon Saturday in a deal worth up to 76m euros ($89m) as Arsenal seek the key to unlock a first league crown since 2004.

While Mikel Arteta's side are defensively durable, at times they lacked offensive thrust as they came second in the top flight behind Liverpool and reached the Champions League semi-finals.

The Spanish coach often deployed midfielders Kai Havertz and Mikel Merino up front last season, particularly after Gabriel Jesus was sidelined through injury in January.

The imposing Gyokeres, strong, fast and a constant surging threat, is a new type of tool for a side eager for more cutting edge going forward.

After a move to Brighton and Hove Albion fell flat, failing to make a Premier League appearance, Gyokeres shone at Coventry City in the English Championship.

He earned a move to Sporting in 2023, and his game has continued to grow rapidly.

"I'm definitely there...at the same table (as the world's top strikers)," the forward told L'Equipe earlier this month, comparing himself to Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski.

The 27-year old striker netted 97 goals in 102 matches across all competitions for the Portuguese giants, helping Sporting win the league title in both of his seasons at the club.

Gyokeres rarely lets defenders rest, with his movement a problem for opponents, who get dragged around and struggle to keep up as he breaks in behind.

The forward celebrates his goals by making a mask with his hands, which he has indicated is in reference to brutish Batman villain Bane, representing his physical prowess and lethal finishing.

Gyokeres' presence should lighten the load on winger Bukayo Saka, who is often targeted as Arsenal's man to stop, and could give the England international more space to operate in.

Given his superb form over the past two seasons it feels the right moment for the striker to make the jump to one of Europe's top sides.

Sporting president Frederico Varandas threatened the forward with a fine as he refused to turn up at pre-season training, trying to force through his transfer.

Eventually Gyokeres got what he wanted and at long last Arsenal have as well, after failing with moves for Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins in January and Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig earlier this summer, among other reported operations.

"In the Premier League we've gone a step backwards...it's clear that we haven't done as good as last season, that's obvious," said Arteta in May, making his case for signing attacking stars.

"I want the best team, the best players. If we have three goalscorers over 25 (goals each), bring them in, and we're going to be a much better team.

"I think if you score over 90 goals, you have a high, high probability of winning the Premier League."

Gyokeres hit 54 last season in 52 matches for Sporting, finishing only behind Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in the European Golden Shoe standings, and beating Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

The striker netted more top-flight goals than Mbappe but because of the weighting-based system depending on the strength of their respective leagues, he finished behind the Frenchman.

"The Portuguese league is a very good league, with a lot of technical players - it may not be as physical as in England, but the level is really good," Gyokeres said, confident he will adapt to the Premier League.

A hat-trick against Manchester City in the Champions League last season as Sporting thrashed Pep Guardiola's side 4-1 in November suggests he might be right.

Two of those goals were penalties, however, and he scored 19 spot-kicks in total across all competitions, with some questioning if he really does belong in the top bracket of attackers.

Both Gyokeres and Arsenal have Premier League points to prove in the upcoming 2025/26 campaign.