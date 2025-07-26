Saturday, July 26, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Barcelona to play Japan friendly Sunday

Barca initially cancelled the match, citing unspecified 'serious contractual breaches'

Update : 26 Jul 2025, 10:25 PM

Barcelona will play a pre-season friendly in Japan Sunday as scheduled, J-League side Vissel Kobe said, despite the Spanish club initially cancelling the match, citing unspecified "serious contractual breaches".

The announcement comes after Barca said this week it had to "suspend its participation in the game" in Japan "due to serious contractual breaches on behalf of the promoter". 

The Spanish giants were scheduled to play Vissel Kobe Sunday before travelling to South Korea to face FC Seoul on July 31 and Daegu FC on August 4.

The Japanese team said in a statement Friday that "following careful discussions with the relevant parties, the match scheduled for Sunday...will be held as planned."

Vissel Kobe, for whom Barca and Spain great Andres Iniesta played at the end of his career, said there were "contractual issues" and they had been working with their owner "to coordinate with the relevant parties, including Barcelona, in order to realise the match."

Barca shared a video of the team stepping out of a plane Saturday on X, with the caption "Konnichiwa, Japan!"

"We are really excited to be in Japan," they said in another post.

Topics:

FootballBarcelonaAndres IniestaSpain football teamVissel Kobe
Read More

Liverpool to remember Jota with permanent tribute

Top footballers afraid to speak out against playing too many games

Liverpool beaten 4-2 by Milan in Hong Kong friendly

Messi suspended over MLS All-Star no-show

MLS chief tightlipped on Messi ban after All-Star no-show

Cardoso hoping to make history as first US player at Atletico

Latest News

CEC: Nation will bear the consequences if next election fails

Liverpool to remember Jota with permanent tribute

Root has no interest in Tendulkar run-record hype

Kapil: Too early to judge Gill and his young India team

David smashes 37-ball ton, including 90 runs from boundaries

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x