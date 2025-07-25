Cardoso hoping to make history as first US player at Atletico

New Atletico Madrid signing Johnny Cardoso said Thursday he wants to "make history" as the first player from the United States at the club.

The American midfielder joined the Rojiblancos from Real Betis last week for an estimated 25m euros ($29m).

"All of this is very special and I hope to make history here as the first American to play at this club," Cardoso told Atletico's club media.

The 23-year old made his international debut in 2020 and has 22 international caps.

Diego Simeone's side have rebuilt this summer after letting Saul Niguez, Axel Witsel, Angel Correa, Cesar Azpilicueta and others depart.

Cardoso joined along with Alex Baena from Villarreal, Thiago Almada, Marc Pubill and Matteo Ruggeri.

The midfielder highlighted some of Atletico's players he was excited to play with.

"Koke is a player who I learn a lot from watching him play, (Antoine) Griezmann and Julian (Alvarez) are phenomenons.

"We have a lot of players here who I will enjoy being with every day and I am sure I will evolve with them."

Cardoso said he was looking forward to working with Simeone.

"It's very special and a unique opportunity to be coached by him," he added.

"His professionalism is an example, so to be able to share, learn and have all his advice will be very special."