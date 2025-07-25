Friday, July 25, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Cardoso hoping to make history as first US player at Atletico

The American midfielder joined Atletico from Betis last week for an estimated 25m euros ($29m)

Johnny Cardoso
Update : 25 Jul 2025, 05:51 PM

New Atletico Madrid signing Johnny Cardoso said Thursday he wants to "make history" as the first player from the United States at the club.

The American midfielder joined the Rojiblancos from Real Betis last week for an estimated 25m euros ($29m).

"All of this is very special and I hope to make history here as the first American to play at this club," Cardoso told Atletico's club media.

The 23-year old made his international debut in 2020 and has 22 international caps.

Diego Simeone's side have rebuilt this summer after letting Saul Niguez, Axel Witsel, Angel Correa, Cesar Azpilicueta and others depart.

Cardoso joined along with Alex Baena from Villarreal, Thiago Almada, Marc Pubill and Matteo Ruggeri.

The midfielder highlighted some of Atletico's players he was excited to play with.

"Koke is a player who I learn a lot from watching him play, (Antoine) Griezmann and Julian (Alvarez) are phenomenons.

"We have a lot of players here who I will enjoy being with every day and I am sure I will evolve with them."

Cardoso said he was looking forward to working with Simeone.

"It's very special and a unique opportunity to be coached by him," he added.

"His professionalism is an example, so to be able to share, learn and have all his advice will be very special."

Topics:

FootballAtletico MadridDiego SimeoneUSA football teamLaLiga
Read More

MLS chief tightlipped on Messi ban after All-Star no-show

Isak considers Newcastle exit

From hospital to Euro hero - Bonmati back to her decisive best

Arsenal sign Valencia defender Mosquera

Ter Stegen faces three months out after back surgery

Barca's pre-season tour on ropes after Japan game cancelled

Latest News

British Council conducts cultural heritage protection training

Shipping adviser: Chittagong port to increase tariff by 30%

164 dengue patients hospitalized in 24hrs

4 Islamic parties decide to strengthen unity

NBR mulls policy shift on duty-free cars imported by ex-MPs

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x