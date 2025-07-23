Arsenal off to winning pre-season start in Singapore

Arsenal kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 1–0 win over Italian giants AC Milan at the National Stadium in Singapore Wednesday.

Manager Mikel Arteta started the match with several regulars, including Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Ben White.

Christian Norgaard, a new signing from Brentford, made his first appearance for the Gunners, while fellow arrivals Kepa Arrizabalaga and Martin Zubimendi started on the bench.

In front of more than 22,800 fans, Arsenal, who finished runner-up in the last three consecutive seasons in the English Premier League, looked the more lively of the two sides in the first half, dominating possession but failing to convert their chances.

Arteta then made six changes at the break, with Arrizabalaga and Zubimendi introduced to the Arsenal faithful.

Their breakthrough came just seven minutes into the restart, as England international Bukayo Saka latched onto a cross from defender Jakub Kiwior and slotted the ball home into the far corner.

Saka, later named Man of the Match, made way for 15-year old Max Dowman - a product of the club academy - who impressed with his confidence and flair.

Arsenal continued to press for a second goal, but Milan's substitute goalkeeper Lorenzo Torriani denied Mikel Merino's header with a full-stretch save in the 75th minute.

He was called into action again seven minutes later, tipping Leandro Trossard's close-range effort over the bar to keep the scoreline in Arsenal's favour.

"I'm very happy with the attitude and the domination we had shown throughout the game. But there are always things to improve," Arteta said at the post-match press conference.

"I have to find that cohesion within the players, and they have to continue to step up to the next level. But we are heading in a good direction."

The Londoners next take on fellow Premier League side Newcastle United Sunday.