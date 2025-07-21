Sagorika nets four goals as Bangladesh hammer Nepal to retain title

Mosammat Sagorika scored a quadruple as Bangladesh outplayed Nepal 4-0 to clinch the title of the SAFF U-20 Women’s Championship 2025 at Bashundhara Kings Arena yesterday.

Sagorika first struck early in the game before adding three more after the break to steal the show.

Bangladesh maintained a hundred percent winning record in the competition with the victory in the last fixture.

Bangladesh needed just a draw to secure the title after winning all of their previous five encounters.

Sagorika returned to the starting eleven after serving 3-match ban for a straight red card against Nepal in the earlier leg.

The striker from Thakurgaon opened the scoring in the 8th minute after Sapna Rani’s defense-splitting pass set her free against onrushing Nepal keeper Tamang Sujata.

Sagorika beat Sujata outside the box before placing it into the empty net.

Nepal’s attempt in the 19th minute was denied by the woodwork.

Sagorika doubled the lead six minutes into the second half with a sublime finish into the near post.

She completed the hat-trick in the 58th minute with a chip over Sujata before netting another with a placing in the 77th minute.

It was Sagorika’s eighth goal in three matches.

She also scored hat-trick in the first match against Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh thrashed Sri Lanka 9-1 to kick off the campaign.

They defeated Nepal 3-2 with a stoppage-time winner in the next match before beating Bhutan 4-1 and 3-0 in back-to-back ties.

The hosts hammered Sri Lanka again by 5-0 margin.

As a result, Peter Butler's side earned a maximum 18 points to top the four-team table and retained the trophy in ecstatic style.

India and Maldives didn’t take part in the competition.

Bangladesh are now five-time champions of SAFF Women’s Championship in U-18, U-19 and U-20 format.

Bangladesh and India were joint champions of the last edition held in U-19 format in Dhaka, where Nepal finished third.

This time, Nepal finished runners-up with 12 points. They defeated Sri Lanka and Bhutan twice each but lost to Bangladesh.

Bhutan placed third with 6 points, thanks to their wins over Sri Lanka who lost all their fixtures.

Meanwhile, one-minute of silence was observed at the start to mourn the death and victims of the Air Force training aircraft crash at Milestone School & College in the capital’s Uttara earlier on the day.

Bangladesh Football Federation president (BFF) Tabith Awal expressed his deep shock and sorrow at the casualties.

In a message, the BFF president said, “We pray for the souls of the students who lost their lives and pray for the speedy recovery of all those are injured.”

“we express our deepest condolences and solidarity with all the family members of the deceased and injured of the members of the Bangladesh Air Force” the message read further.

In another message, Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation also expressed deep shock and sorrow at the casualties in the tragic incident.