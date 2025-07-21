Monday, July 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Iran book final ticket to 2026 women's Asian Cup

Joining Iran in battling through the qualifiers was India, Bangladesh, Taiwan, Vietnam, Uzbekistan, the Philippines and North Korea

Iran handed Jordan a 2-1 defeat in Amman Saturday to claim the final berth at next year’s Women’s Asian Cup finals
Update : 21 Jul 2025, 01:51 AM

Iran has booked the final ticket to the women's Asian Cup, beating Jordan 2-1 with the cast now set for the 2026 tournament in Australia.

Marziyeh Jafari's side defied the odds with victory in Amman Saturday to ensure they will be at the event in Perth, Gold Coast and Sydney from March 1–21.

Defending champions China, Asian powerhouses Japan and South Korea, along with the host nation all qualified automatically.

Joining Iran in battling through the qualifiers was India, Bangladesh, Taiwan, Vietnam, Uzbekistan, the Philippines and North Korea.

"It's an incredibly exciting time for the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026 - the final 12 teams are locked in," said local organising committee chief Sarah Walsh Sunday.

"There's a real energy building, not just here in Australia but across Asia, and this diverse, high-quality line-up shows just how far women's football has come."

The tournament draw will take place in Sydney on July 29.

Topics:

FootballBFFBangladesh FootballBangladesh Women Football teamAFC Women’s Asian Cup
Read More

Rashford closing in on Barcelona move

Bangladesh rout Sri Lanka again to stay on course for title

Barca's planned Camp Nou return in August scrapped

Platini scares off burglar at his French villa

Arsenal seal $65m move for Chelsea winger Madueke

Man Utd agree $87m deal to sign Brentford winger Mbeumo

Latest News

Scheffler cruises to fourth major title at British Open

Jai Wolf set to perform in Cox's Bazar

July 21: Court revises quota system; Nahid tortured, hospitalized

Political parties divided over single leader holding multiple top roles

Salahuddin calls for documenting July uprising while memories are fresh

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x