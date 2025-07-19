Saturday, July 19, 2025

Bangladesh rout Sri Lanka again to stay on course for title

Puja Das nets a brace as Kanon, Trishna and Afeida score one each for hosts

Update : 19 Jul 2025, 09:20 PM

Bangladesh edged closer to retaining the SAFF U-20 Women’s Championship title after beating Sri Lanka 5-0 once again at the Bashundhara Kings practice ground on Saturday.

Puja Das netted a brace, while Kanon Rani Bahadur, Trishna Rani, and Afeida Khandaker scored one goal each for the home side.

It was Bangladesh’s fifth consecutive victory in as many matches.

Earlier in the tournament, Bangladesh had thrashed Sri Lanka 9-1 in their opening match.

With the tournament following a four-team round-robin format, the top finisher will be crowned champions. Bangladesh now require just a point against Nepal in their final match to secure the trophy.

Bangladesh head coach Peter Butler continued to rotate his starting eleven, fielding a slightly unusual lineup once again.

Kanon Rani opened the scoring with a left-footed strike from the top of the box in the 25th minute.

Puja Das doubled the lead in first-half stoppage time, slotting home a rebound after Trishna Rani’s initial effort hit the sidebar.

Puja extended the lead after the break with a superb long-range effort.

Trishna Rani got on the scoresheet with a fine finish five minutes before the end of regulation time.

Afeida Khandaker converted a penalty in stoppage time to complete the rout.

In the day’s other match, Purnima Rai’s hat-trick helped Nepal thrash Bhutan 8-0 at the same venue.

Bangladesh sit at the top of the table with a maximum 15 points, while Nepal are second with 12 points.

The final fixture between Bangladesh and Nepal on Monday will decide the champions.

Topics:

Bangladesh Women Football teamSAFF Women’s Football Championship
