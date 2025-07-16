Thursday, July 17, 2025

Atletico Madrid agree deal for Argentina international Almada

The 24-year-old Argentinian spent the second half of last season on loan at Lyon

Update : 16 Jul 2025, 03:49 PM

Spanish football club Atletico Madrid announced Tuesday an agreement with Brazilian outfit Botafogo to sign 2022 World Cup winner Thiago Almada.

"Our club and the Brazilian side have reached an agreement, pending confirmation once the player passes the required medical examination and signs the contract," the La Liga outfit posted on social media.

The 24-year-old Argentinian spent the second half of last season on loan at Lyon, where he scored two goals and laid on five assists in 20 appearances in all competitions for the French club.

Almada has 10 caps for his country, and was part of their World Cup-winning squad in Qatar. He also represented Argentina in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The right-footed attacking midfielder came through the ranks at local side Velez Sarsfield, where he made his professional debut in 2018 at the age of 17.

He joined MLS side Atlanta in 2022, being voted best rookie in the league after his first season.

Almada's form earned him a move to Botafogo last summer. 

He made 26 appearances for the Rio de Janeiro-based club, winning the Brazilian league and Copa Libertadores, before heading off on loan to Lyon in January.

 

