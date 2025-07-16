Coach Jorge Jesus to link up with Ronaldo at Al Nassr

Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus was appointed Tuesday by Al Nassr, where he will link up with Cristiano Ronaldo who signed a new two-year deal with the Saudi club last month.

"It's official: Mr. Jorge Jesus is the new Head Coach of Al Nassr," the club wrote on X.

The 70-year old Jesus was sacked by Saudi rivals Al Hilal in May following their Asian Champions League semi-final exit.

Jesus was in charge since 2023 in what was his second spell with Al Hilal.

A long managerial career has taken in his native Portugal, notably with Benfica and Sporting Lisbon, and he has also coached in Brazil and Turkey.

Ronaldo, 40, inked a new contract until 2027 with Al Nassr in June, ending speculation over a potential departure.

Although Ronaldo was the Pro League's top scorer with 25 goals last season, he has been unable to win a Saudi or continental trophy with Al Nassr, who also lost in the Asian Champions League semi-finals.