Thursday, July 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Coach Jorge Jesus to link up with Ronaldo at Al Nassr

Portuguese coach Jesus was appointed Tuesday by Al Nassr, where he will link up with Ronaldo who signed a new 2-year deal with the Saudi club last month

Jorge Jesus
Update : 16 Jul 2025, 06:45 AM

Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus was appointed Tuesday by Al Nassr, where he will link up with Cristiano Ronaldo who signed a new two-year deal with the Saudi club last month. 

"It's official: Mr. Jorge Jesus is the new Head Coach of Al Nassr," the club wrote on X.

The 70-year old Jesus was sacked by Saudi rivals Al Hilal in May following their Asian Champions League semi-final exit.

Jesus was in charge since 2023 in what was his second spell with Al Hilal.

A long managerial career has taken in his native Portugal, notably with Benfica and Sporting Lisbon, and he has also coached in Brazil and Turkey.

Ronaldo, 40, inked a new contract until 2027 with Al Nassr in June, ending speculation over a potential departure.

Although Ronaldo was the Pro League's top scorer with 25 goals last season, he has been unable to win a Saudi or continental trophy with Al Nassr, who also lost in the Asian Champions League semi-finals.

Topics:

FootballCristiano RonaldoAl-NassrSaudi Pro LeagueAl-Hilal
Read More

Yamal takes iconic Barcelona number 10 shirt

Bellingham set to miss three months after shoulder surgery

Liverpool eye blockbuster $160m bid for Newcastle's Isak

Man City sign kit deal worth reported £1bn

Shanti hat-trick seals Bangladesh's 4-1 win over Bhutan after mid-game venue shift

Season 2024-25, like no other

Latest News

Root: Incredible Stokes put body on line for England

Yamal takes iconic Barcelona number 10 shirt

Bellingham set to miss three months after shoulder surgery

Violence at Gopalganj NCP rally claims lives, curfew imposed

Liverpool eye blockbuster $160m bid for Newcastle's Isak

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x