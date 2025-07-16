Thursday, July 17, 2025

Man City sign kit deal worth reported £1bn

City's new arrangement is believed to be worth a £100m per year until 2035, shattering the £90m per year deal signed by Manchester United with Adidas in 2023

Update : 16 Jul 2025, 06:25 AM

Manchester City have signed a blockbuster new kit deal with Puma worth a reported £1bn ($1.34bn) over the next 10 years.

City's extension of their contract with Puma ranks as the largest kit manufacturing partnership in Premier League history.

Having agreed a £65m per year deal with the German company in 2019, City's new arrangement is believed to be worth a £100m per year until 2035, according to British media reports.

That figure shatters the £90m per year deal signed by Manchester United with Adidas in 2023.

Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are both reported to have kit deals worth in excess of £100m per year.

"We joined forces with Puma with the ambition to challenge ourselves and go beyond the expectations. We have achieved this and more over the last six seasons," City Football Group chief executive Ferran Soriano said.

"Puma have seamlessly integrated into our organisation, and we have enjoyed many historic moments together, engaging fans globally."

Puma chief executive Arthur Hoeld added: "Puma's partnership with Manchester City has been a great success both on and off the pitch.

"Trophies, a perfect stage for our performance products and commercial success were exceptional."

City's massive deal comes after the club's first season without major silverware since 2016-17.

Pep Guardiola's men finished third in the Premier League after winning the title for the previous four seasons.

They also suffered a shock FA Cup final defeat against Crystal Palace and crashed out of the recent Club World Cup in the last 16 against Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

