Shanti hattrick seals Bangladesh 4-1 win over Bhutan after mid-game venue shift

Bangladesh under-20 women’s football team claimed their third successive victory in the ongoing SAFF U-20 Women’s Championship, defeating Bhutan 4-1 in a dramatic encounter marked by an unusual mid-match venue change.

The match, originally kicking off at 3:00 PM BST at Bashundhara Kings Arena, was halted after the first half due to a waterlogged pitch caused by heavy rain. Following two inspections, officials decided to shift the second half to the adjacent Practice Ground, approximately a 10-minute walk away. Play resumed at 6:49 PM.

Bangladesh made an early breakthrough in the 7th minute when Shanti Mardi capitalized on a loose ball inside the box after Umehla Marma’s cross, giving her side a 1-0 lead.

Bhutan responded strongly after the break, equalizing in the 53rd minute through Sangay Wangmo. But Bangladesh quickly regained control. Shanti restored the lead just four minutes later, scoring from a corner.

Substitute Munki Akhter extended the lead in the 76th minute following a solo run from midfield. Shanti completed her hattrick in the 79th minute, finishing off a cross from Umehla Marma to seal the 4-1 win.

With three wins from as many matches, Bangladesh sit top of the table and will face Bhutan again on Thursday.