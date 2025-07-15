Barca sign Copenhagen's Bardghji, sell Torre to Mallorca

Barcelona signed right winger Roony Bardghji from FC Copenhagen and sold midfielder Pablo Torre to Mallorca, the LaLiga champions said Monday.

The 19-year old Sweden Under-21 international joined for around 2.5m euros ($3m) according to reports in Spanish media.

"(Bardghji) has signed for the next four seasons, until June 30, 2029," said Barca in a statement, without specifying the cost of the deal.

Bardghji scored 15 goals in 84 games for Copenhagen after reaching the first team in the 2021/2022 season.

He suffered a severe knee injury in May 2024, which kept him out of action for nearly a year, with the youngster making his return in March 2025.

Bardghji becomes Barca's second signing of the summer after they brought in goalkeeper Joan Garcia from local rivals Espanyol.

The Catalan giants also announced the sale of 22-year old playmaker Torre to Mallorca for an undisclosed fee, estimated to be 5m euros according to Spanish media, as well as a percentage of the profit on any future sale.

"Torre is a new Mallorca player for the next four seasons, until June 30, 2029," said the island club in a statement.

"Torre arrives from Barcelona, where he moved in 2022 and with whom he won LaLiga twice, two Spanish Super Cups and the Copa del Rey."

The midfielder played a total of 27 times for Barca's first team, scoring five goals.