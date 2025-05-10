Clasico the last chance saloon for Ancelotti's Real Madrid

Real Madrid's season appeared disastrous a few weeks ago but if Carlo Ancelotti's side can finally beat rivals Barcelona in Sunday's LaLiga Clasico, their title defence will be resuscitated.

Real were left licking their wounds after a Champions League quarter-final thrashing by Arsenal, and coach Ancelotti is poised to depart at the end of the season, but it could yet be with a major trophy in his hands.

Barca's European exit at the hands of Inter Milan Tuesday brightened spirits in the Spanish capital and if Real can overhaul the Catalans at the top of the table, they could transform their season.

The nature of Real’s rivalry with Barca means winning LaLiga could either feel great or underwhelming, depending on how their nemesis fares in Europe.

With Barca's quadruple dream crushed by Inter, should Real defend their title they could even classify their season as a success.

The Catalans, who currently lead by four points with four matches remaining, would be left with only the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup, both of which they won by beating Real in the final.

To do that Real must manage something they have not been able to pull off all season - winning a Clasico.

"We will have a great opportunity, we have to prepare well - it's an almost decisive match," said Ancelotti.

The teams have faced off three times and Barca triumphed on each occasion, in the two aforementioned finals and in the first league clash at the Santiago Bernabeu in October.

Barca netted 12 goals across the four games, conceding four, with Hansi Flick's side outplaying Real on each occasion.

However their meeting in Seville in April in the Copa del Rey final was the closest Ancelotti's team have come.

Real took the game to extra-time and their Italian coach discovered a set-up which allowed his team to take Barca to the wire.

Operating in the second half with Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe as the forwards, and Rodrygo Goes substituted, Real found the balance they have badly lacked at times this season.

"The last match was competitive, we were very close to winning and I don't think we have to invent a lot of new things (tactically)," said Ancelotti.

"We have to try and play a serious game, and we will do so with all the confidence in the world.

"Despite all our problems, the fact we are here and we can fight in this match is something beautiful."

Last weekend against Celta Vigo Ancelotti also afforded Turkish 20-year old Arda Guler a rare start and he impressed in midfield, providing impetus which the retired Toni Kroos gave last season, as Real won a LaLiga and Champions League double.

Guler also impressed as a substitute in the Copa final and Ancelotti may start him at Olympic Stadium this weekend.

"At Madrid you have to suck it up on the bench before you become an indisputable start in this team - Arda has the profile of a player who could be a starter at Madrid," said Ancelotti.

"He sucked it up on the bench, he didn't get annoyed and he has evolved...he's not the same Guler from last September."