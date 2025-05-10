Flick’s Barca must show hunger in crunch Liga Clasico

For weeks it has seemed a near-certainty that Barcelona will win LaLiga but Real Madrid have clung on to the title defence hopes by their fingertips and arrive at Sunday's Clasico within reach of the Catalans.

After Hansi Flick's side suffered an agonising extra-time defeat to Inter Milan in the Champions League semi-finals Tuesday, they need to steady themselves quickly to stop their season from crumbling.

Barca, who beat Real in the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup finals, lead Los Blancos by four points at the top of the table with four matches remaining.

A home defeat Sunday at Olympic Stadium would not be the death knell for their title bid but would ramp up the pressure on Flick's young, relatively inexperienced charges.

"(We) have to go on, we have five days to prepare and we want to win it," said the German coach after the loss in Milan in one of the all-time classic Champions League semi-finals.

"(This defeat) must wake up the hunger to win the title, this is important for me."

After a slump towards the end of 2024, Barca were re-energised physically and mentally by the winter break.

Since January they have blown away virtually every team to cross their path, with a 24-match unbeaten streak.

Barca's hunger to win trophies has revealed itself in statistics.

The Catalans have completed the most sprints of any team in LaLiga this season and covered the fifth most distance - by contrast, Real have run the least and have the third fewest sprints.

However Real have been resting up since their win over Celta Vigo in LaLiga last weekend, while Barca's semi-final defeat over 120 minutes by Inter was drained.

"I don't think this will affect us, it's a tough blow but this team has an incredible mentality and we will go for LaLiga," said Barca defender Ronald Araujo.

Still recomposing from the Inter defeat, Barca cancelled media commitments ahead of the Clasico.

Flick is hoping to bring left-back Alejandro Balde back into the line up after injury, while Robert Lewandowski made his return against Inter too, although he did not appear fully fit.

Barca's best player over the two legs against Inter was teenager Lamine Yamal.

The 17-year old was a relentless threat on the right flank and even as his team-mates tired, he kept trying to break through.

The winger has the most assists in LaLiga with 12 and is the emblem of Flick's exciting young side.

Barca have faced Real three times this season and won on each occasion, and although Yamal has only scored two of the 12 goals netted by his side, he has been his side's most dynamic threat against Los Blancos.

"We won't stop until we leave this club where it deserves, on the highest rung," he wrote on Instagram after the Champions League defeat.

Wrestling back LaLiga from Real would be a good start.

"We're not at the end," said Flick, certain his young side, with Yamal, 18-year old Pau Cubarsi and Pedri, 22, at the core, is just beginning to show what they can do.

Gavi, 20, is another whose best years lie ahead of him.

"As angry as we are now, we can end this season by winning three trophies...the team that (people said) would not win anything at the start of the season (are having) a very good season despite this setback," said Gavi on Instagram.

"Let's get Montjuic rocking Sunday, and win!"

Yamal highlighted Real’s inability to defeat Barca this season after the Copa del Rey final in April.

"This year they can't handle us," he said, going on to add more fuel to the fire during his press conference ahead of the first leg of the Inter semi-final.

"While I'm winning, they can't say anything," said Yamal.

"When they beat me, they can."

The teenager is hoping to avoid a swiftly-served slice of humble pie, as Barca seek to gorge on silverware instead.