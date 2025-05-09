Hamza’s Sheffield Utd take control of Championship play-off semi

Hamza Choudhury’s Sheffield United are within touching distance of a place in the Championship play-off final after powering to a 3-0 win against 10-man Bristol City Thursday.



Chris Wilder's side missed out to Leeds United and Burnley in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League after finishing third.



But the Blades are back on course to return to the top flight after a one-year absence thanks to their dynamic semi-final first leg display at Ashton Gate.



While United had been certain to secure at least a play-off place for several weeks, City only guaranteed their spot on the last day of the season when top six rivals Millwall were beaten by Burnley.



Separated by 22 points in the regular season, United were far too strong for the west country club.



Harrison Burrows gave United the lead from the penalty spot just before the break and substitutes Andre Brooks and Callum O'Hare struck in the closing stages.



United will be expected to finish the job in the second leg at Bramall Lane Monday, while Coventry host Sunderland in the other semi-final first leg Friday.



The defining moment came in first-half stoppage time as Rob Dickie was sent off for hauling down Kieffer Moore as the striker moved clear on goal.



Burrows converted a confident spot-kick, with Brooks and O'Hare scoring in the space of six minutes to leave United fans dreaming of a trip to Wembley for the final.



City were making their first appearance in the Championship play-offs since losing the final to Hull 17 years ago.



But United are only the third side in Championship history to reach 90 points and fail to win automatic promotion.



And their superior quality looks certain to take them to the brink of a Premier League return.



RESULT

Bristol 0 Sheffield Utd 3

2nd leg

Sheffield Utd v Bristol (1900 GMT, 1am Bangladesh time Tuesday)