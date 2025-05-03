Dier to leave Bayern at season’s end

Bayern Munich confirmed that English defender Eric Dier will depart the club at the end of the season, following the expiry of his contract.

“We had discussions with Eric about a new contract. He told us that he doesn’t want to extend and will leave us,” Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund said Friday.

“He’s a great guy. We had a great time together. Hopefully he crowns his time with us with his first title,” he added, reports AP.

The 31-year old is reportedly set to join French side Monaco, where he is expected to receive a longer deal and more regular playing time than he did at the German powerhouse.

Dier arrived in Munich from Tottenham Hotspur in January last year and made 45 appearances for the club.

However, he struggled for minutes under new manager Vincent Kompany until recently, when he began to prove his value to the squad.

“We had good talks with his agent,” Freund said, adding, “There’s another possibility where he can sign a longer contract, you have to respect that.”

Bayern can clinch the Bundesliga title with a victory over Leipzig Saturday.

It remains uncertain whether Dier will stay on for FIFA’s new Club World Cup in the United States, scheduled from June 14 to July 13.

Freund noted that the club would “speak with him internally” about the matter.