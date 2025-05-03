Pep glad of Rodri return but uncertain if he'll play in FA Cup final

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is glad to have Spain midfielder Rodri back in training but has no idea yet if he will feature at all in this month's FA Cup final, saying “I'm not a doctor.”

Rodri was expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury, rupturing an anterior cruciate ligament in City's 2-2 draw with Arsenal in September.

The 28-year old Ballon d'Or winner's absence has been a key factor in a City slump that ended their unprecedented run of four successive English top-flight titles, with Liverpool already crowned champions for the 2024/25 Premier League season.

City, however, have recovered and are on course to qualify for the Champions League with a top-five finish.

Guardiola's men will also play Crystal Palace in their third straight FA Cup final at Wembley on May 17 after defeating fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest 2-0 in last weekend's semi-finals.

“We are really pleased that Rodri is back in the training sessions,” Guardiola told reporters Thursday.

“The moment the physio and doctor says 'Rodri can start to play minutes', after that he will start to play minutes. But the doctors have to tell me.”

The Spaniard added: “It was a difficult injury, seven to 11 months the doctors.

“He feels really good every day making sessions and sessions but we have to avoid making a step backwards or getting injured again. That's why you have to be careful.

“The important (thing) is one training session, another one, and every time he feels better and better. And when the doctor says 'Rodri is stable and he can start to play', after that he is going to come back.”

Guardiola, pressed on whether Rodri would play any part in the FA Cup final against south London side Palace, insisted: “I am not a doctor.”

He was, however, more explicit about the fitness of Erling Haaland, who is back to full training.

The prolific Norwegian striker has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury in City's FA Cup quarter-final win at Bournemouth in March.

Following the semi-final win over Forest, it was suggested to Guardiola that a combination of FA Cup glory and Champions League qualification would constitute a “successful” campaign.

But he replied: “No, and I have said that many times.

“This season has not been good. We are a thousand million points behind Liverpool, so come on, this season has not been good.”