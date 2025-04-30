Home Europa League final in sight for Bilbao's Williams brothers

Led by brothers Inaki and Nico Williams, Athletic Bilbao find Premier League giants Manchester United between them and the San Mames Europa League final they have been dreaming of all season.

The Basque side, who to this day still depend on players who were born or developed in the region, have never lifted a European trophy and to do so in their own stadium would be a day without parallel for Athletic.

Last year, Los Leones won the Copa del Rey to end a 40-year wait for a major trophy, beating Mallorca in Seville and then launching the famous “Gabarra” boat on the city's river for the first time since.

An estimated one million fans joined the celebrations, or followed in a flotilla of their own, to get a glimpse of their heroes - and everyone is desperate to do it again.

"This team is stratospheric, like when we got to the Copa final and now this Europa League semi-final," said Nico Williams.

The Spain international believes the celebrations would go even further if Athletic can dispatch United and defeat either Tottenham Hotspur or surprise package Bodo/Glimt in the final.

"The team is ambitious, we are hungry to do a lot more - Bilbao would ignite and I hope we reach this final," he continued.

"I am living a dream, since I was little I wanted to be here, playing in huge games like these.

"I could not be prouder of the team and the people that are around me."

One of those is his older brother, Ghana striker Inaki Williams, who looked after him while their parents were both working to keep the family afloat, following the treacherous journey across the Sahara desert on way to Europe.

The 30-year old is enjoying the season of his life at Athletic on the right wing, the opposite flank to Nico, 22.

While the younger sibling's career has just started to take flight, with Nico scoring in the Euro 2024 final against England on the back of his breakout season, winning the Europa League might be the crowning achievement of Inaki's.

"Only Oscar (De Marcos, Athletic defender) has had the chance to play in a Europa League semi-final (before)," said Inaki Williams.

"Everyone else - we are really waiting for it to come, we have had many spectacular nights in San Mames in Europe.

"We have to face this game with maximum desire and maximum respect."

De Marcos is the only surviving Athletic player that beat United in 2012 on the way to the final, where they lost to Atletico Madrid.

It was one of seven straight cup final defeats for Athletic, but they changed the story last year against Mallorca and are hungry for more.

Nico Williams has not been at his very best this season - Inaki has been the team's best player, along with injured midfielder Oihan Sancet - but the winger has been crucial in the Europa League run.

He scored twice in the last 16 comeback to beat Roma at San Mames after a first leg defeat, and then netted again in the quarter-final to polish off Rangers.

Nico was heavily linked with a Barcelona switch last summer, to join up with his friend and Spain team-mate Lamine Yamal, but even as the Catalans eye a potential quadruple, the prospect of the San Mames final is reward enough to justify his choice to stay.

"We know how important the final is this year," Nico Williams told UEFA.

"We are tremendously hopeful, the same as the fans...it would be incredibly special for me.

"Winning the final would be a moment that I would never forget."

Ruben Amorim's United may be faltering at home but produced a sensational comeback to beat Lyon in the last round, and badly need to win the tournament to qualify for next season's Champions League, and the financial boost it entails.

"There is no favourite - United is a great team," said Nico Williams.

"We can't underestimate them, even though they're low in the table."

The second leg takes place in Manchester on May 8, before the final in Bilbao on May 21, where Athletic and the Williams brothers dearly hope to be.