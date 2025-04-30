Rudiger banned for six matches after Copa final red

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger was banned Tuesday for six matches after hurling an object at the referee during the Copa del Rey final.

The German centre-back, already substituted, was sent off after the incident as Barcelona beat Los Blancos 3-2 in extra-time in Seville Saturday.

Real midfielder Jude Bellingham was sent off after the final whistle, but will not serve a ban after a review of the evidence found an error in the referee's report, which said he had to be restrained.

Lucas Vazquez, who was also dismissed as Real players protested during the denouement of the game, was banned for two matches.

Rudiger underwent knee surgery earlier Tuesday which will rule him out for the rest of the season – Real have five LaLiga matches remaining.

He will serve the final game of the ban at the start of next season.

The 32-year-old apologised Sunday after the incident, in which he had to be held back from going after referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.

"There's definitely no excuse for my behaviour last night. I'm very sorry for that," said Rudiger in a post on Instagram.

"Before the final whistle I did a mistake. Sorry again to the referee and to everyone I have disappointed last night."

Rudiger could have faced a ban of between four and 12 matches for his actions, and will miss the upcoming LaLiga Clasico on May 11.

Bellingham will not serve a punishment after the Spanish football federation said the referee made an error in his description of events.

"The footage provided confirms a reality different from that described in the referee's report," said the federation's disciplinary committee in a statement.

"There is no proximity to the referee, no aggressive behaviour observed, nor any indication that his teammates restrained him to prevent aggressive action toward the referee, which is explicitly stated in the report."

The game was played in the shadow of Real's criticism of the match officials on the eve of the final.

The officials had given a press conference last Friday, railing against criticism and attacks from Real's club television channel.

Real said the referees' comments were "unacceptable" and in a "threatening" tone.