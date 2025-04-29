Enrique: PSG have improved since October Arsenal loss

Luis Enrique says Paris Saint-Germain are "a much better team" since October's defeat to Arsenal ahead of the clubs' Champions League semi-final first-leg.

The French champions head back to London Tuesday having struggled through to the European knock-out stages in a tough league phase that included losses to Arsenal (2-0), Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich.

"It was seven or eight months ago. I've watched the match back. We're a much better team now," Enrique said Monday.

"We had a very intense league phase, with a lot of games that could have been finals.

"It was risky but it helped us, even when it was very hard.

"Now there's just one road to push on towards the final."

The Parisians claimed a fourth straight Ligue 1 title this month but are in a sticky patch after a draw with Nantes and Friday's loss to Nice.

"It doesn't worry me," the Spanish coach said.

"The spirit in the squad is exceptional."

"I'm the saddest member of the squad, so imagine how the others feel," he added.

PSG return to the last four of the Champions League for a second consecutive campaign, having lost to Borussia Dortmund at the same stage last season.

The club's Qatari owners have made lifting the trophy a clear ambition since taking over in 2011.

"This pressure doesn't strangle us, we're ambitious," Enrique said.

"When we speak about making history, we talk about doing something that no-one has done before.

"The objective is to go an extra step, having been at the same stage of the competition last year," he added.