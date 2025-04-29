Konate: Slot said Liverpool could win league at season start

Liverpool centre-half Ibrahima Konate revealed manager Arne Slot told the team last summer they could win the Premier League title this season.

The Dutchman replaced Jurgen Klopp in July 2024 and duly put an end to Manchester City's record run of four consecutive league triumphs when he guided Liverpool to a 20th English top-flight title Sunday following a 5-1 demolition of Tottenham Hotspur at a jubilant Anfield.

"I think he brings something new, like the style of playing," 25-year old Konate said.

"Just before we started the season he showed us why we didn't win the league the year before, some details, and he said if we change that and improve on that we have a big chance to win the league.

"And that's what we've done since the start of the season. We have to be happy."

After taking over following his German predecessor's highly successful nine-year reign, Slot moved from Klopp's high-octane pressing style to a more controlled, possession-based game.

The changes bore their fruit as Liverpool cruised to the title with four matches to spare.

Slot celebrated his success on the pitch at Anfield after Sunday's win in typical low-key fashion, but Konate believes his manager merits all the plaudits.

"I saw him on the pitch and he didn't really want to take the praise, he walked behind us and it's crazy to be humble like that," the Frenchman said.

"OK, we are on the pitch and we run and do everything but he has done a lot as well for us. Thanks to him, thanks to the fans."

Konate was a vital cog in Liverpool's first Premier League title in five years, forming a rock-solid partnership with captain Virgil van Dijk in the heart of Slot's defence.

The Paris-native will soon be entering the final year of his contract but did not let himself be drawn on the question of whether he would be following in the footsteps of Van Dijk and extending his stay on Merseyside.

He said it was "a conversation with the club", but admitted winning the Premier League was a moment he would always cherish.

"It's the most important for a player because when you retire it's the only thing you really remember, you still have it between your hands. Especially to win the Premier League - what a trophy," Konate said.

"After the game I walked into the stadium and just sat in the stand to feel like a fan and I don't have words to describe what I felt. I just wanted to enjoy the moment on my own.

"We won it with 60,00 fans and us on the pitch. I just wanted to feel something different and I am very happy now. I was close to crying. It's crazy, unbelievable, and we have to really enjoy it now.

"It's amazing after four seasons I did it, finally, and I'm very happy. We are in the best league in the world and we know how hard it is to win the Premier League every season.

"Since I was young I watched this league every week, every game, and now to win it is crazy. I'm the first French player from Liverpool to lift it. Unbelievable."