Miami’s unbeaten MLS run ends after Dallas comeback

Inter Miami threw away a 3-1 lead as they suffered their first loss of the Major League Soccer season with a stunning 4-3 defeat to FC Dallas Sunday.

Lionel Messi sat out the game at Chase Stadium along with teammates Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets for Miami, who face a CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-final second-leg clash Wednesday.

With Miami trailing 2-0 from the first-leg of that tie with the Vancouver Whitecaps, coach Javier Mascherano made a host of changes to his starting line-up and the plan looked to have worked with his team 3-1 up with 25 minutes left.

But a determined Dallas struck three times to take all three points and end Miami's status as the only unbeaten team in MLS.

Dallas had taken an eighth minute lead with a fierce drive from fullback Shaq Moore but Miami were quickly on level terms with a close-range finish from Fafa Picault.

Colombian 18-year old Allen Obando then put Miami ahead in the 29th minute with a perfectly timed run to meet a low cross from Ian Fray with a clinical finish.

Miami looked to be cruising after David Martinez added the third, pouncing on a loose ball to drive into the far corner after good work from Benjamin Cremaschi.

But Dallas regrouped and the introduction of Brazilian attacker Pedrinho changed the momentum of the game.

The Texas side pulled a goal back when Argentine Luciano Acosta floated a free kick into the box and Osaze Urhoghide fought off the attentions of Maxi Falcon to fire home on the turn.

“Route One” proved fruitful for Dallas, who drew level when a long ball from Pedro Martins found Anderson Julio, who broke clear of the flat-footed Miami defence and confidently fired home.

Then with nine minutes left, a smart passing move from Dallas ended with Logan Farrington pulling back to Pedrinho who buried the ball in the bottom corner to stun the home crowd.

Miami are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference although they have played one less game than their rivals.

Vancouver warmed up for their trip to Florida with a 3-1 win at Minnesota with Sebastian Berhalter opening the scoring with a fine effort from outside the box and Ecuadorean Pedro Vite scoring twice.