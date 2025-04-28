Real meltdown after Clasico loss inevitable end to ugly weekend

Real Madrid pride themselves on their “señorio” - gentlemanliness, honourable approach, or class - none of which was evident during a frightening weekend for Spanish football.

Los Blancos were outplayed in a gripping Clasico Copa del Rey final by rivals Barcelona, who triumphed 3-2 in Seville to lift the cup - beating Real for the third time in three encounters this season.

Real’s actions before the match and in its denouement, with Antonio Rudiger, Jude Bellingham and Lucas Vazquez sent off in a blizzard of red cards, ripped at the fabric of the game.

Rudiger and Bellingham needed to be restrained as they confronted the official, with the former "throwing an object" at the referee, he wrote in his report, which could lead to a lengthy ban.

For many months Real have attacked Spanish referees via their official television channel, and after taking umbrage with a decision in February, they published a letter of complaint labelling officiating in the country "rigged" and "completely discredited".

The situation simmered on in the background for weeks, before an emotional news conference from the Copa del Rey final officials brought it back to the boil Friday.

Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea broke down in tears as he explained the impact Real’s attacks have had on his family life and that of other referees.

Video Assistant Referee referee Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes suggested officials will have to take "much more serious measures" and said in the coming days referees would "make history", hinting at a possible strike.

Real flew off the handle - they pulled out of all scheduled preview events Friday, including the press conferences, a presidents' dinner and a photo-call.

It brought to mind their blanket snub of the Ballon d'Or last October after discovering Vinicius Junior would not win.

Spanish media reported they were considering pulling out of the final if the referees were not changed, which Real later denied, despite saying the officials showed "manifest hostility" towards the club.

It gave De Burgos Bengoetxea and his colleagues an extremely tricky job to manage the final at La Cartuja.

For the most part he managed to avoid enraging Real, even as Barca players grew frustrated at his leniency.

Before the match reached extra-time, Ferran Torres was kicked in the box by Rudiger, but Barca were not awarded a penalty.

In the sixth minute of stoppage time, De Burgos Bengoetxea did point to the spot when Raphinha fell under pressure from Raul Ascenio.

As tension billowed, the referee was called to review the incident on VAR and, seeing how easily the Brazilian fell, revoked the penalty.

Real had little to complain about, although they still did - Bellingham venting in the tunnel about 50-50 decisions all going Barca's way.

After Jules Kounde drilled home in the 116th minute, Real knew the jig was up and they unravelled.

After Mbappe was penalised, the already-substituted Rudiger threw something at the referee, which missed, and was sent off.

It took several players and staff to restrain the raging German defender, as a bag of ice burst in his hands - just as well, as it might have been his next projectile.

Also replaced, Vazquez was dismissed afterwards for coming onto the pitch to protest, and Bellingham was sent off after the final whistle.

Even Real coach Carlo Ancelotti admitted he had no idea about that happening, with his team out of control, hopped up on ideas the club has propagated for months.

This season Real have caused more of a stir off the pitch than on it, with a 5-1 Champions League quarter-final defeat by Arsenal and two losses against Barca in the Spanish Super Cup and now Copa del Rey finals leaving them empty-handed.

LaLiga is still on the line and they face Barca again on May 11, trailing them by four points, but have not been able to stop them yet.

"They can't handle us this year, we've proven it," said Barca's delighted teenage winger Lamine Yamal, wearing two pairs of sunglasses, the ice-cool antithesis of Real’s fiery rage.

With potential bans to follow and Rudiger's extraordinary outburst more fuel on the fire, the dust will not settle for long.