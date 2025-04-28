Salah revels in Liverpool's way better title party

Mohamed Salah labelled Liverpool's record-equalling 20th English title as "way better" than their previous Premier League triumph five years ago after the Reds crushed Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 to seal the crown Sunday.

Salah was on the scoresheet at jubilant Anfield as Liverpool coasted to the victory that ensured they moved level with Manchester United as the joint most successful club in English top-flight history.

Arne Slot's side sit 15 points clear of second-placed Arsenal with just four games left.

Salah, whose second half strike took him into fifth place in the all-time Premier League scorers list with 185 goals, said the success compared favourably with the one under Jurgen Klopp in 2020.

"This is way better, 100%," the Egypt forward said.

"Without Sadio (Mane), without Jurgen, without Bobby (Firmino) - without everybody it feels more special.

"We have a different group now, different manager, so to be able to do it again is something special."

Like Slot and the rest of his team, Salah was delighted to win the title in front of Liverpool's frenzied supporters.

Their previous title came during the Covid-19 pandemic when lockdown restrictions meant fans were not allowed into Anfield to celebrate.

"It is incredible to win this with our fans. I'm glad we won it here," he said.

"Watching the Arsenal-Crystal Palace game Wednesday, I didn't want to win it then. I wanted an experience we haven't had before."

Salah's superb form has been the catalyst for Liverpool's success this season and he recently ended speculation over his future by signing a contract extension.

The 32-year old has 28 goals in 34 league games this term as he bounced back from a less impressive campaign under Klopp last season.

Asked if Slot had made him a better player, Salah said: "You can see the numbers. It seems so!

"He is very honest. The Dutch are quite tough, but he made our lives easier because you knew immediately what he wanted you to do.

"Now I don't have to defend much. The tactics are quite different. I said 'as long as you rest me defensively I will provide offensively', so I am glad that I did. He listened a lot and you can see the numbers.

"When you play in the Premier League you have to defend but I said that I can gamble and somehow I can make a difference. My number of assists shows that."