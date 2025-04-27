Ronaldo scores as Al Nassr give Saudi Arabia three Asian semi-finalists

Cristiano Ronaldo scored as Al Nassr became the third Saudi Arabian side into the Asian Champions League semi-finals with a 4-1 victory over Japan's Yokohama F-Marinos on Saturday.

Earlier, Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino scored as Al Ahli, effectively playing as hosts since the last three rounds of the revamped tournament are being staged in Jeddah, beat Thailand's Buriram United 3-0 at King Abdullah Sports City.

In the evening, at the same venue, Ronaldo, seeking a first major trophy with Riyadh-based Al Nassr, continued his fine goalscoring form netting his side's third.

Ronaldo, 40, was involved in Al Nassr's first real chance of note, when he back-heeled Marcelo Brozovic's pass back into the path of the Croatian. But the shot was parried by Yokohama goalkeeper Park Il-gyu.

Yokohama, last year's runners-up, last week sacked former England assistant manager Steve Holland.

Midway through the first half, winter signing Jhon Duran looked set to at least test Park, but the former Aston Villa striker skewed his attempt well off target.

Duran then did open the scoring on 27 minutes. Sadio Mane's cross from the left was sent crashing against his own post by Yokohama defender Thomas Deng's mishit clearance, leaving Duran to place into the empty net from close range.

Al Nassr made it 2-0 four minutes later when a break ended with Otavio rolling in former Liverpool and Bayern Munich forward Mane, who drilled a low effort inside Park's near post.

Ronaldo got in on the act seven minutes before half time. Park could only palm Brozovic's deflected shot into the air, leaving the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to pounce to volley home from inside the six-yard box.

Ronaldo, the top scorer in this season's Saudi Pro League, has eight in seven appearances in this campaign's Champions League Elite, one short of joint-top scorers Riyad Mahrez, Salem Al-Dawsari, Anderson and Jasir Asani.

Duran got his second of the night on 49 minutes after a Ronaldo-led counter-attack. The Colombia international pouncing on a rebound to put Al Nassr four up.

Yokohama pulled one back three minutes later through Kota Watanabe's low strike that nestled in the net beyond Brazil goalkeeper Bento.

Ronaldo was withdrawn on 66 minutes, as manager Stefano Pioli looks to Wednesday's semi-final. Watanabe was later sent off for receiving a second yellow card, leaving Yokohama to finish the match with 10 men.

Al Nassr will meet either Qatar's Al Sadd or Japan's Kawasaki Frontale in the last four, with those teams to meet on Sunday.

In the other semi-final, to be played on Tuesday, record four-time Asian champions Al Hilal take on fellow Saudi side Al Ahli.