Newcastle boss Howe returns to work after pneumonia

Howe, 47, was admitted to hospital earlier this month and missed league games against Man Utd, Palace and Villa

Eddie Howe
Update : 24 Apr 2025, 03:37 PM

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has returned to work at the club's training centre after recovering from pneumonia, the Premier League outfit said Thursday.

Howe, 47, was admitted to hospital earlier this month and missed league games against Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

"Newcastle United are delighted to confirm that Eddie Howe has returned to his duties at the club's training centre," the club said.

"Eddie had recently been hospitalised with pneumonia and has now returned to work after a period of recovery.

"We thank supporters for their warm wishes."

Fifth-placed Newcastle beat United and Palace convincingly under the stewardship of assistant manager Jason Tindall but lost heavily to Aston Villa.

The Magpies, who won the League Cup last month, host lowly Ipswich Town Saturday and are hoping to regain momentum in their push for Champions League qualification.

The top five finishers in the Premier League will all qualify for Europe's top club competition next season.

Liverpool are on the brink of the Premier League title and Arsenal are favourites to finish second but just four points separate third-placed Manchester City from Villa, in seventh spot.

