Real win at Getafe to keep LaLiga title hopes alive

Arda Guler struck the only goal as Real Madrid won 1-0 at Getafe Wednesday to claw back to within four points of LaLiga leaders Barcelona.

The young Turkey international fired in from outside the area midway through the first half as Carlo Ancelotti's side stayed in title contention after Barca won by the same scoreline at Mallorca Tuesday.

Arch-rivals Real and Barca will meet in the Copa del Rey final in Seville Saturday, with Kylian Mbappe poised to return from injury for the weekend Clasico - one of two remaining this season.

The clubs are also due to meet in the league on May 11.

However, the win over Getafe may have come at a cost to Real with David Alaba and Eduardo Camavinga both forced off.

"We'll see what they have, but I think they're both suffering from muscle soreness. It will certainly be difficult for them to be available Saturday (to play Barca)," said Ancelotti.

In Mbappe's absence on the outskirts of Madrid, 18-year old Brazilian striker Endrick made his first league start as England international Jude Bellingham dropped to the bench.

Left-back Fran Garcia twice went close for Real, his initial effort palmed away by David Soria before he blasted the rebound high and wide.

It was not long before Guler broke the deadlock after Brahim Diaz looked to have wasted the chance.

Real worked the ball back out to Guler, whose powerful 20-yard drive flashed past Soria despite the Getafe goalkeeper getting a hand to it.

Endrick thought he had scored only his second LaLiga goal after being put through by Vinicius Junior, but Soria took the sting out of his shot and Djene cleared off the line.

Getafe created opportunities of their own, the best of which fell in the second half to an unmarked Mauro Arambarri who dragged wide with only Thibaut Courtois to beat.

Courtois came to Real’s rescue in stoppage time as he smothered inside his six-yard box after Peter and Juanmi tried to force the ball home from close range.

Getafe substitute Alvaro Rodriguez, who is on loan from Real, nearly snatched an equaliser at the death but saw his low shot beaten away by Courtois.

Inaki Williams fired Athletic Bilbao to a 1-0 home win over Las Palmas earlier Wednesday to strengthen their chances of direct qualification for next season's Champions League.

The Basque side sit fourth with five games to go, eight points clear of fifth-placed Villarreal who suffered a 3-0 defeat at Celta Vigo.

Athletic also have a Europa League semi-final against Manchester United to come, and should they win that they will play the final in their home stadium.

Five La Liga sides qualify for the Champions League this season.

Sixth-placed Betis are a point behind Villarreal ahead of their encounter with rock-bottom Valladolid Thursday.

A fifth-minute goal from the elder Williams brother after he turned a defender in the box and side-footed home with the outside of his boot was enough for all three points.

Athletic Club needed two sharp saves from Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon before half-time as relegation-threatened Las Palmas went down fighting.

Alaves climbed out of the bottom three at the expense of Las Palmas with a 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad.

RESULTS

Athletic Club 1 (Inaki 5) Las Palmas 0

Celta 3 (Lopez 45, Iglesias 53, Aspas 87-P) Villarreal 0

Alaves 1 (Tenaglia 65) Sociedad 0

Getafe 0 Real Madrid 1 (Guler 21)