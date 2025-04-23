Mbappe aiming for Copa del Rey final return

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said striker Kylian Mbappe is poised to return from injury to face rivals Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final Saturday.

Mbappe missed Real's win over Athletic Bilbao Sunday in LaLiga and will not be available for the visit to face Getafe Wednesday.

The French superstar was substituted with an ankle problem during Real’s Champions League elimination by Arsenal last week, but along with compatriot Ferland Mendy, should be fit for the Clasico.

"For tomorrow's game they will not be ready, but they will train on these days, and I think they will be available for the game Saturday," Ancelotti told a news conference Tuesday.

Mbappe was whistled by some Real fans when he appeared on screens at Santiago Bernabeu during Real’s 1-0 win against Athletic, which kept them four points behind leaders Barca in the title race.

"Mbappe is hurting because of his injury, because he cannot help the team - he's doing everything he can to be ready for Saturday," continued Ancelotti.

Without Mbappe, their top scorer this season with 33 goals, and using an extra midfielder, Real were more solid defensively against Athletic.

"I think the problems we have had this season have been quite evident," said Ancelotti.

"We have changed the way we play a bit because we have players with different characteristics.

"We've found it difficult to find this balance, and I hope we can find it in the run-in, because we've got a lot on the line...in the games that are left, if we don't have it, it will be hard to win."