Van Dijk: Trent will be remembered for good things at Liverpool

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk says Trent Alexander-Arnold will be remembered for "a lot of good things" even if he decides to leave Anfield at the end of the season.

The right-back is out of contract at the end of June and has been heavily linked with a free transfer to Real Madrid.

Van Dijk and forward Mohamed Salah have ended season-long speculation over their futures by signing fresh two-year deals over the past two weeks.

Alexander-Arnold returned from an injury lay-off to leave the Reds on the brink of the Premier League title Sunday, scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win at Leicester City, who were relegated to the Championship.

Van Dijk said he did not know whether his fellow defender would stay at Liverpool.

"Whatever may happen in the future for him, that's something that he has to resolve with himself and the family," he said.

"But he's a Liverpool player at this point and he's important for our team.

"Since I joined the club, he has been a fantastic player and there's a lot of good things that he will always be remembered for if he decides to leave.

"But listen, at this point, we don't know as a group what's going to happen."

Alexander-Arnold, 26, celebrated his goal wildly, taking his shirt off and running to the jubilant Liverpool fans at King Power Stadium.

"It's a big moment," Van Dijk said.

"There's a lot of noise around him. And obviously everyone can argue if it's his own fault or it's just part of life nowadays.

"Whether he stays or leaves, we shouldn't take for granted that he gave us as a team the opportunity Sunday to finish off."

Alexander-Arnold's goal meant Liverpool will get their hands on a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title if Arsenal lose to Crystal Palace in midweek.

If the Gunners draw or win, Liverpool can finish the job against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield next Sunday.