Real keep alive title hopes and stay on Barca’s tail

Fede Valverde's superb 93rd minute strike kept Real Madrid on Barcelona's tail in the Spanish title race, earning the champions a 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao Sunday.

Real stayed four points behind Barca after Valverde smashed into the top corner with a sliced, swerving effort.

After Champions League elimination by Arsenal it looked like Real were set for another devastating result until the Uruguay international's stoppage-time intervention.

Athletic Club, who reached the Europa League semi-finals Thursday by beating Rangers, rotated heavily.

Despite that, the Basque side proved a hard nut for Real to crack, especially with their top goalscorer Kylian Mbappe both suspended and recovering from an ankle problem.

The forward was whistled by some fans for his failure to help the team overcome Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-finals in midweek when he was shown watching the game on the stadium screens.

Vinicius, who was previously criticised by coach Carlo Ancelotti for lack of defensive work ethic, was running hard on the left, which fans at Santiago Bernabeu appreciated.

The Brazilian has struggled for form at times this season but was Real's brightest player against Athletic, giving Unai Nunez a difficult night.

Real played with intensity after the European elimination, trying to keep LaLiga in their sights after Barca made a late comeback to beat Celta Vigo Saturday.

Rodrygo Goes came close early in the second half before Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon saved from Eduardo Camavinga.

The hosts began to push Athletic deeper and started to create better chances.

Vinicius bent a delicious cross with the outside of his boot into the six-yard box for Jude Bellingham to meet, but Simon made an excellent save to tip over his header.

Valverde fired narrowly wide of the near post and Vinicius did find the net but Endrick was offside in the build-up.

Bellingham appealed for a penalty after going down softly in the area and then fired over from close range in the final stages.

It was the kind of chance the England international managed to turn into late match-winning goals last season as he inspired Real to LaLiga and Champions League glory.

Instead it was Valverde who took up that role with his sublime blast which left Simon with no chance.

The victory offers Real hope of salvaging their season and a morale boost ahead of next weekend's Copa del Rey final against Barca.

RESULTS

Valladolid 2 (Moro 49, Sylla 66-P) Osasuna 3 (Budimir 9, 60-P, Garcia 34)

Villarreal 2 (Pino 7, Perez 60) Sociedad 2 (Oyarzabal 19-P, 49)

Sevilla 1 (Peque 12) Alaves 1 (Garcia 45+2)

Real Madrid 1 (Valverde 90+3) Athletic Club 0