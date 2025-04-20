Flick on Lewandowski injury fear: We have to wait

Barcelona are waiting to find out if striker Robert Lewandowski will be fit for the Copa del Rey final and the Champions League semi-final after he appeared to suffer a hamstring injury Saturday.

The Polish forward, Barca's top scorer this season, was taken off in the final stages of his team's 4-3 win against Celta Vigo, which put the Catalans seven points clear of second-placed Real Madrid.

Barca face Mallorca Tuesday in LaLiga and then Real in the Copa final on April 26, before hosting Inter Milan in the Champions League semi-finals on April 30.

"We have to wait...from my experience we wait until tomorrow," said Barca coach Hansi Flick, whose side are chasing a potential quadruple of trophies.

Spanish media reported Lewandowski could be out for three weeks, which would put him at risk of missing both legs of the Champions League semi-final.

Spaniard Ferran Torres is set to take Lewandowski's role in the attack if the 36-year-old is sidelined.