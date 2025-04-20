Monday, April 21, 2025

Flick on Lewandowski injury fear: We have to wait

Barca face Mallorca Tuesday in LaLiga and then Real in the Copa final on April 26, before hosting Inter in the UCL semis on April 30 and Spanish media reported Lewandowski could be out for 3 weeks

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski leaves the pitch after getting injured during Saturday’s LaLiga match against Celta Vigo at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys Photo: AFP
Update : 20 Apr 2025, 01:22 AM

Barcelona are waiting to find out if striker Robert Lewandowski will be fit for the Copa del Rey final and the Champions League semi-final after he appeared to suffer a hamstring injury Saturday.

The Polish forward, Barca's top scorer this season, was taken off in the final stages of his team's 4-3 win against Celta Vigo, which put the Catalans seven points clear of second-placed Real Madrid.

Barca face Mallorca Tuesday in LaLiga and then Real in the Copa final on April 26, before hosting Inter Milan in the Champions League semi-finals on April 30.

"We have to wait...from my experience we wait until tomorrow," said Barca coach Hansi Flick, whose side are chasing a potential quadruple of trophies.

Spanish media reported Lewandowski could be out for three weeks, which would put him at risk of missing both legs of the Champions League semi-final.

Spaniard Ferran Torres is set to take Lewandowski's role in the attack if the 36-year-old is sidelined.

