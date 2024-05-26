FA Cup win could be glorious farewell for Ten Hag

If Manchester United's thrilling and surprise FA Cup victory over Manchester City at Wembley Saturday was manager Erik ten Hag's final game as their manager, then what a send-off it was.

Teenagers Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo scored to lead United to a 2-1 upset of the holders and Premier League champions as speculation swirled about Ten Hag's future.

Although the 54-year old Dutchman told ITV he had no doubt he would be back and has said he has received the backing of the club's owners all season, he was less confident in his post-game press conference.

Garnacho and Mainoo were two of United's bright sparks in a disappointing season in which they finished a worst-ever eighth in the Premier League era.

The 19-year olds were in fine form at a sun-drenched Wembley and after the final whistle defender Lisandro Martinez hoisted a grinning Ten Hag into the air to celebrate.

"We are delighted for the manager," midfielder Scott McTominay said.

Ten Hag, who kissed the trophy before lifting it in front of the United fans, became the first manager to beat Pep Guardiola's City in a major domestic final and ended their 35-game unbeaten run in open play.

"It is a glorious feeling to win the FA Cup final at Wembley," said United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

"United clearly were not the favorites to win but they played with total commitment and skill and overcame one of the great teams in football. We are all very proud of the players and the staff who work tirelessly to support them."

In Ten Hag's two seasons in charge, United have played in three Wembley finals and lifted two trophies (they won last season's League Cup).

If sacking after such a positive finale seems implausible, however, there is precedent.

Louis Van Gaal was fired two days after United's 2-1 FA Cup win over Crystal Palace in 2016 after the team finished fifth in the Premier League.

Guardiola had kind words for United's manager.