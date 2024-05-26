Sunday, May 26, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

FA Cup win could be glorious farewell for Ten Hag

If Manchester United's thrilling and surprise FA Cup victory over Manchester City at Wembley Saturday was Erik ten Hag's final game as their manager, then what a send-off it was

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag celebrates with the FA Cup trophy after victory over Manchester City in Saturday’s final at Wembley
Update : 26 May 2024, 02:17 AM

If Manchester United's thrilling and surprise FA Cup victory over Manchester City at Wembley Saturday was manager Erik ten Hag's final game as their manager, then what a send-off it was.

Teenagers Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo scored to lead United to a 2-1 upset of the holders and Premier League champions as speculation swirled about Ten Hag's future.

Although the 54-year old Dutchman told ITV he had no doubt he would be back and has said he has received the backing of the club's owners all season, he was less confident in his post-game press conference.

Garnacho and Mainoo were two of United's bright sparks in a disappointing season in which they finished a worst-ever eighth in the Premier League era.

The 19-year olds were in fine form at a sun-drenched Wembley and after the final whistle defender Lisandro Martinez hoisted a grinning Ten Hag into the air to celebrate.

"We are delighted for the manager," midfielder Scott McTominay said.

Ten Hag, who kissed the trophy before lifting it in front of the United fans, became the first manager to beat Pep Guardiola's City in a major domestic final and ended their 35-game unbeaten run in open play.

"It is a glorious feeling to win the FA Cup final at Wembley," said United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

"United clearly were not the favorites to win but they played with total commitment and skill and overcame one of the great teams in football. We are all very proud of the players and the staff who work tirelessly to support them."

In Ten Hag's two seasons in charge, United have played in three Wembley finals and lifted two trophies (they won last season's League Cup).

If sacking after such a positive finale seems implausible, however, there is precedent.

Louis Van Gaal was fired two days after United's 2-1 FA Cup win over Crystal Palace in 2016 after the team finished fifth in the Premier League.

Guardiola had kind words for United's manager.

Topics:

FootballManchester UnitedManchester CityFA CupErik ten Hag
Read More

PSG win French Cup final on Mbappe's farewell appearance

Leverkusen lift German Cup to claim a first double

Guardiola admits his FA Cup final game plan wasn’t good

Ten Hag warns as sack talk lingers: I'll win trophies elsewhere

Man Utd stun Man City for 13th FA Cup title

Rooney appointed Plymouth manager

Latest News

Cyclone Remal: Great danger signal no 10 for Mongla, Payra ports

Cyclone Remal: 500 shelters, 290 medical teams ready in Chittagong

Dhaka air quality improves under influence of Cyclone Remal

Reification and resistance: Art, literature, and the critique of capitalism in Lukács’ thought

The newest of Ernaux's memoirs is another of her usual recounting of intimate love

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x