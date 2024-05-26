Sunday, May 26, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Guardiola admits his FA Cup final game plan wasn’t good

Pep rarely puts a foot wrong but he took the blame as Man City were deprived of a 2nd successive English double by a shock 2-1 loss to Man Utd in the FA Cup final Saturday

Pep Guardiola
Update : 26 May 2024, 02:06 AM

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola rarely puts a foot wrong but he took the blame as his side were deprived of a second successive English double by a shock 2-1 loss to Manchester United in the FA Cup final Saturday.

A week after wrapping up an unprecedented fourth Premier League title in a row, City were massive favorites to saunter past rivals United in the Wembley sunshine.

But their 35-match unbeaten run in all competitions in open play ended as first-half goals by teenagers Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo proved enough for United to end their disappointing season on a huge high.

"Congratulations to United for winning the FA Cup. I think my game plan was not good," Guardiola, who has won 15 major trophies for City since taking over in 2016, told reporters.

"The second half was much, much better. We were more intense, in part because we were 2-0 down and had nothing to lose. It was a tight game.

"In general, it was a good performance considering the final, but sometimes this happens. We don't play against United, we play for ourselves."

Guardiola elected to change his central defensive pairing with John Stones returning alongside Nathan Ake but his side looked unusually vulnerable as United's plan to attack quickly on the break worked a treat.

City did find their usual tempo in the second half when Jeremy Doku came on and laid siege to United's goal but Doku's goal proved too late to salvage their hopes of becoming the first club to win the double in successive seasons.

They did have the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup titles to add to their collection this season, however, so while defeat will sting, especially to United, it will only take a little of the gloss off the campaign.

"Disappointed, it's normal teams can lose finals but this season has been extraordinary fighting for all the trophies in a good way," Guardiola said.

"We will rest and come back next season."

Guardiola also had words of encouragement for United manager Erik ten Hag who could still face the sack despite leading his team to victory over City, who finished 31 points ahead of them in the league table.

"They have to take a decision. He's a lovely person and an extraordinary manager," Guardiola said. 

"Winning the FA Cup is important for them like last season it was for us."

Topics:

FootballManchester UnitedManchester CityPep GuardiolaFA Cup
Read More

PSG win French Cup final on Mbappe's farewell appearance

Leverkusen lift German Cup to claim a first double

FA Cup win could be glorious farewell for Ten Hag

Ten Hag warns as sack talk lingers: I'll win trophies elsewhere

Man Utd stun Man City for 13th FA Cup title

Rooney appointed Plymouth manager

Latest News

Cyclone Remal: Great danger signal no 10 for Mongla, Payra ports

Cyclone Remal: 500 shelters, 290 medical teams ready in Chittagong

Dhaka air quality improves under influence of Cyclone Remal

Reification and resistance: Art, literature, and the critique of capitalism in Lukács’ thought

The newest of Ernaux's memoirs is another of her usual recounting of intimate love

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x