Rashford left out of England's provisional Euro squad

Rashford, 26, has earned 60 caps and scored 17 goals, but has struggled for form this season with only 7 Premier League goals for Man Utd

 

Marcus Rashford
Update : 22 May 2024, 01:21 AM

Forward Marcus Rashford was the most high-profile omission as England manager Gareth Southgate named his provisional Euro 2024 squad Tuesday while there was also no place for experienced midfielder Jordan Henderson.

Several uncapped players - Liverpool duo Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah, Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton did make the provisional list of 33.

Southgate will cut his squad to 26 by the June 7 deadline.

The exclusion of Rashford and Henderson were the biggest surprises considering the loyalty Southgate has shown them and their roles in previous tournament runs.

Rashford, 26, has earned 60 caps and scored 17 goals, including three at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but has struggled for form this season with only seven Premier League goals for Manchester United.

Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling also missed out but his team mate Cole Palmer was included after a superb season.

Manchester United's Luke Shaw is also in the provisional squad despite being out for a lengthy period with injury.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, James Trafford

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite, Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Harry Maguire, Jarell Quansah, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Gallagher, Curtis Jones, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Adam Wharton

Forwards: Jude Bellingham, Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, James Maddison, Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins.

Topics:

FootballGareth SouthgateEngland football teamMarcus RashfordEuro 2024
