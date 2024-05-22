Thursday, May 23, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Pochettino leaves Chelsea after one season in charge

Pochettino turned things around as players returned from injury and they lost 1 of their last 15 games, winning the last 5 in a row to soar to 6th spot and qualify for Europe

Mauricio Pochettino
Update : 22 May 2024, 01:13 AM

Mauricio Pochettino has left his job as Chelsea manager by mutual consent, the Premier League club announced Tuesday, ending the Argentine's reign at the club after one season despite a late revival in their fortunes.

Pochettino joined Chelsea ahead of the 2023-24 campaign when he replaced interim manager Frank Lampard as the club's new owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital looked to freshen things up after a 12th-placed finish the previous season.

He signed a two-year contract, with the club having the option of a further year, but the 52-year old has now left the west London side after a turbulent campaign despite a late rally to finish sixth and secure European football for next season.

"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, we would like to express our gratitude to Mauricio for his service this season," sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said in a statement.

"He will be welcome back to Stamford Bridge any time and we wish him all the very best in his future coaching career."

Former Paris Saint Germain and Tottenham Hotspur manager Pochettino came in after Chelsea had splashed out more than any club in Europe in the close season transfer window last year, spending 400m pounds ($508.28m) on signings.

Boehly and Clearlake had spent over one billion dollars on players since they took over the club in 2022, with most of the outlay going into young players signing long-term contracts as they looked to build a team for the future.

Pochettino was Chelsea's third permanent manager under the new ownership after Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter and the players took time to gel as the club struggled to establish a run in the early months, sitting 12th at one stage.

But Pochettino turned things around as players returned from injury and they lost one of their last 15 games, winning the last five in a row to soar to sixth spot and qualify for Europe.

Chelsea have qualified for the Conference League but will play in the Europa League if Premier League champions Manchester City win the FA Cup final against Manchester United Saturday.

Speculation had been rife Pochettino would be gone after one year in charge but he remained tight-lipped about his future when asked after their final game of the season Sunday.

The Argentine remained mum on “rumors” of his exit but said Sunday that he had had dinner with Boehly.

"Thank you to the Chelsea ownership group and sporting directors for the opportunity to be part of this football club's history," Pochettino said Tuesday.

"The club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come."

Topics:

FootballEnglish Premier LeagueChelseaMauricio PochettinoTodd Boehly
Read More

Salah hints at Liverpool stay, targets trophies next season

Injured Neymar set to miss start of next Saudi season

Messi leads Argentina's squad for pre-Copa America friendlies

Rashford left out of England's provisional Euro squad

Ronaldo to play in sixth European Championship

Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager

Latest News

Who was Anwarul Azim Anar, the MP murdered in India?

Himsagar mango harvesting begins in Satkhira

BMD: Low pressure area formed over Bay likely to intensify further

Kyrgyz Deputy Minister of Education assures safety for Bangladeshi students

British-Bangladeshi owner of LPL team arrested for graft allegations

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x