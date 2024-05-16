Barça Academy training camp set to return in Bangladesh once again

International School Dhaka is all set to host the iconic Barça Academy training camp at its campus for the second consecutive year, conducted directly under the supervision of esteemed Barça Academy coaches.

This camp will take place from June 19 to 23, 2024, allowing students from ISD, as well as other schools, the opportunity to participate in a thrilling and enriching football training experience.

Barça Academy, the official academy of FC Barcelona, trains its students through football to not only grow as sportspersons but also as good human beings.

It follows its own unique school model, based on the Barça methodology.

With focus on skill development, teamwork, and sportsmanship, ISD’s Barça Academy training camp promises to be a platform for young talents to hone their abilities and passion for football.

Francesc Puigdomènech, Coordinator of Barça Academy and Hector Albiñana, Coach of Barça Academy, will train the participants through top-tier coaching techniques that embody the renowned Barça methodology.

The expertise and guidance of the coaches will foster unforgettable experiences for all the participants.

Barça Academy Football Training Camp’s emphasis on holistic development will ensure that each player not only improves their technical skills but also learns the value of teamwork, fair play, and respect for the sport.

The camp is open to ISD students and interested participants from other schools, catering to boys and girls aged six – 17 years.

The sessions will be divided into three age groups: Under 11’s (10am - 12pm), Under 14’s (12:30pm - 2:30pm), and Under 18’s (3:30pm - 5:30pm).

Registration for the camp is now open, with a deadline of May 21, 2024.

Details can be found on their official facebook page.

ISD students can register at https://forms.gle/CuvBXERyWwdvAuZa6, and non-ISD students can register at https://forms.gle/zv5rZDYUSdfg4xHD6.