Dhaka Tribune
Premier League clubs to vote on dropping VAR

A Premier League spokesperson confirmed they will facilitate a discussion on VAR with clubs at next month's annual general meeting

General view as the big screen displays a pending VAR decision during last Monday’s Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool in Birmingham Photo: Reuters
Premier League clubs will vote on whether to drop video assistant referees from next season after Wolverhampton Wanderers submitted a resolution Wednesday, citing the "negative consequences that damage the relationship between fans and football".

VAR was introduced in 2019 to assist on-field officials with key match decisions, but the technology has been at the center of controversy with complaints ranging from its extensive analysis to delays that can take several minutes.

"After five seasons of VAR in the Premier League, it is time for a constructive and critical debate about its future," the Wolverhampton statement said.

"Our position is that the price we are paying for a small increase in accuracy is contrary to the spirit of our game and should therefore be removed from the 2024/25 season onwards."

A Premier League spokesperson confirmed they will facilitate a discussion on VAR with clubs at next month's annual general meeting.

However, he added that while clubs are entitled to put forward proposals, the league fully supports the use of VAR and remains committed, alongside the referees' body Professional Game Match Officials Limited, to continuing to improve the system for the benefit of the game and its fans.

"The void left, having removed VAR, would potentially place even greater criticism on on-field decisions made by match officials and increase frustration by supporters. This would also have a significant impact on the Premier League's reputation," he said.

Last month, Sweden's top leagues said they would not consider introducing the VAR system after clubs voiced their opposition to the technology.

FootballEnglish Premier LeagueEPLWolverhampton WanderersVAR
