From midfield to forward, ‘Kalsindur Messi’ Tahura keeps on thriving

Despite cutting the big toe during a game at Kalsindur school field, Tahura Khatun tried to hide the pain and wounded spot so that she could keep on playing.

Tahura eventually could not keep it out of the radar of the then football coach Mafiz Uddin who convinced her to take rest and skip training for a while.

Mafiz, now a school headmaster, recalled the memory to highlight Tahura’s grit and courage as a kid who dared to do anything for the love of football.

“She (Tahura) was kind of a player who poured all concentration on the game. She cut her leg one day but didn’t tell me because she didn’t want to stop. I learned it from other players and found her leg bleeding,” Mafiz told Dhaka Tribune.

Tahura also remembered the day.

She said: “My foot was badly injured during a match at Kalsindur school field. I’m still bearing the scar. Coach (Mafiz) said you can’t play but I was adamant to play.”

It was during Tahura’s times in primary school. She kept the essence moving in high school too.

During a regional summer football competition, Kalsindur girls were representing Mymensingh against Tangail district who were the then reigning champions but eventually crushed by Tahura and Co in the semi-finals.

“Tahura put so much effort in that game that we won 3-0 against the three-time champions. She got intolerably tired and stopped playing after half-time the next day,” Mafiz continued.

Mafiz said when Tahura played in his team, he fielded her in midfield and she used to find the net frequently which paved the way for attacking roles in national team.

Tahura also admitted to Dhaka Tribune about her early midfield role.

“I used to play in midfield. During an Under-14 competition in Tajikistan, I switched to left wing. Monika Chakma was a left winger but after she moved to center midfield, I moved to wing. Later I became striker,” she said.

She continued: “I played in center midfield for Kalsindur. I scored many goals as a midfielder. I became the best player in the Bangamata School Football Tournament playing as a midfielder.”

Soon after shining in different Bangladesh youth teams in international stage, Tahura attracted media attention for her bold stance in choosing a career in football.

The senior locals, including the family members, did not like the idea of a girl playing football but she never gave up and remained firm on her decision to carry on.

She proved the doubters wrong and offered a reason why she was dubbed as Kalsindur Messi.

With versatile abilities in midfield and wings, Tahura played mainly as center-forward in youth and senior international matches and got around 50 goals.

During this time, Tahura’s finishing skill did not escape the eyes.

One of the four goals in two matches against Singapore last December raised eyebrows as Mafiz hailed the 20-year old forward’s strike from a tight angle over the keeper as “world class”.

Tahura admitted the Singapore goal was one of her favorites and added the one scored from long range against mighty Australia in the U-16 Asian Championship was equally memorable.

Her display against Singapore was special as it was her first instance of bagging back-to-back international braces.

Tahura also calculated that her 50th international goal in senior and youth national jerseys came in parallel.

“I had my own record and been waiting for a long time to get my 50th goal. It was amazing to grab it against Singapore,” said Tahura.

Bangladesh Football Federation could not verify Tahura’s claim but neither did it provide any stat to show how many goals Tahura scored for the country.

It was a difficult start to 2023 as she once contemplated quitting football after the departure of long-term head coach Golam Rabbani Choton and sudden call of retirement by teammates Sirat Jahan Shopna, Sajeda Khatun and Anuching Mogini at early age.

“I was not feeling good. I was not happy with my performance. So I decided not to play. Litu sir (national assistant coach Mahbubur Rahman) said: ‘Don’t be mad. Goals will come if you just carry on’,” she said.

Then came along the performance against Singapore at the end of the year, and the mood too transformed.

“My parents asked me after every match if we had won. They became very happy after I scored four goals. My sisters and brother were delighted,” said Tahura, sporting a smile.

A little more serious, she then said: “Every goal I scored is important to me.”

Tahura and her family’s social and economic condition have changed a lot owing completely to her trade in football.

Her farmer father does not look after lands of others anymore but their own. A new house has been built in the old premises.

But Tahura still can’t stop scoring.

Last Thursday, Tahura netted seven goals in a Women’s Football League match, which is a record this season.

She struck four times in the first half and added three more after the break during Ataur Rahaman Bhuiyan SC’s 17-0 win over Jamalpur Kacharipara Akadas.

And so, the story of “Kalsindur Messi” goes on.