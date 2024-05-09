Thursday, May 09, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Ancelotti hails Real's Champions League magic after semi-final win

Real Madrid's success in the Champions League is "something magical", manager Carlo Ancelotti said after the record 14-times European champions claimed a stunning 2-1 semi-final comeback win over Bayern Munich

Real Madrid's Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti and his players celebrate victory at the end of the UEFA Champions League semi final second leg football match between Real Madrid CF and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on Wednesday (photo: AFP)
Update : 09 May 2024, 06:24 PM

Real Madrid's success in the Champions League is "something magical", manager Carlo Ancelotti said after the record 14-times European champions claimed a stunning 2-1 semi-final comeback win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Alphonso Davies' second-half goal at the Santiago Bernabeu gave Bayern a 3-2 lead on aggregate, before substitute Joselu struck two late goals to power Real into their sixth Champions League final since the 2013-14 season.

"It's happened again ... because it's happened so many times now it's something inexplicable," Ancelotti told reporters.

"It's happened again (thanks to) fans that push (us), a stadium that helps, a fantastic atmosphere and players who never stop believing that they can do it. It's something magical, there's no explanation for it."

Ancelotti praised Joselu for his impact on the team, and for his professionalism despite spending much of the season on the bench.

"He is a fantastic reflection because he's a player who's contributed a lot this season even if he hasn't played many minutes," the Italian manager said.

"But he's the perfect reflection of what this squad is: players who contribute a lot without losing confidence (if they're not playing) and the idea that they can offer the team something."

Real, who have already clinched the LaLiga title, face German side Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final on June 1.

 

Topics:

FootballReal MadridUEFA Champions LeagueCarlo Ancelotti
Read More

Journeyman Joselu takes long and winding road to Champions League final

Inevitable Madrid continue Champions League love affair

Three things about Real Madrid match-winner Joselu

Absolute disaster: Bayern boss Tuchel slams late offside call

Bayern's Neuer laments bitter Champions League howler

Joselu inspires Real comeback to beat Bayern, reach UCL final

Latest News

Burn unit at CMCH, medical university in Khulna get Ecnec nod

PM asks inclusion of SoEs in stock market

Family descends into grief over death of Squadron Leader Jawad

Walton fridge customer wins 1L cash voucher

Rafah struck after Biden warning on arms transfers

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x