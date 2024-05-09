Thursday, May 09, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Bayern's Neuer laments bitter Champions League howler

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said his late Champions League semi-final howler against Real Madrid was "extremely bitter" as his side were knocked out of the tournament

Bayern Munich's German goalkeeper #01 Manuel Neuer reacts during the UEFA Champions League semi final second leg football match between Real Madrid CF and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on Wednesday (photo: AFP)
Update : 09 May 2024, 10:13 AM

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said his late Champions League semi-final howler against Real Madrid was "extremely bitter" as his side were knocked out of the tournament.

With just two minutes remaining, Bayern were leading 1-0 thanks to a 68th-minute strike from Alphonso Davies, the Canadian's first Champions League goal, and seemingly on course to meet rivals Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley. 

However, Vinicius Junior then sent in a simple-looking shot from outside the box and Neuer, who had impressed with a series of acrobatic saves all evening, spilled the ball into the path of Joselu, who levelled the scores.

Joselu scored again four minutes later as Real took the lead in the tie to win 2-1 and 4-3 on aggregate, booking their ticket to face Dortmund in the final next month.

"It's extremely bitter for me," the 38-year-old Neuer said to DAZN. 

"I expected the ball to land a bit differently to my chest but it went a bit higher and it was difficult to get a hold of it. And then Joselu was there quicker and it was difficult to defend.

"For a goalkeeper who's been around for a while it's something I've already experienced, but the goal was brutal."

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel said his captain's mistake was uncharacteristic. 

"'Manu' did incredibly well but then made a mistake he wouldn't have made for 100 years," said Tuchel

"It's frustrating. If there's anyone who didn't deserve that, it's Manu. We know who he is, what he's achieved."

Defender Matthijs de Ligt, who had a late goal controversially chalked off for an offside in the lead-up, said Neuer was "unlucky."

Neuer had "world class saves after world class saves" De Ligt said, explaining "but that can happen, it's football. It's unlucky at the end."

Neuer, who returned this season after almost a year out with a broken leg, had begun to hit top form. 

The 2014 World Cup winner is odds on favourite to be between the sticks for Germany at the Euros in summer, which kick off on June 14 in Munich against Scotland.

Wednesday's loss means Neuer and Bayern will finish the season without a trophy for the first time since 2012.

Topics:

FootballReal MadridBayern MunichUEFA Champions LeagueManuel Neuer
Read More

Three things about Real Madrid match-winner Joselu

Absolute disaster: Bayern boss Tuchel slams late offside call

Joselu inspires Real comeback to beat Bayern, reach UCL final

Key Champions League battles as Real Madrid face Bayern Munich

Flying under the radar, Dortmund stun Europe with final spot

Reus and Hummels close the circle with Champions League return to Wembley

Latest News

DORP, Helvetas Bangladesh to combat climate challenges, enhance livelihoods in Bagerhat

A closer look at Asus's latest laptop lineup in Bangladesh

Tips for creating more space in your Google Drive

Myanmar conflict: Movement, fishing restrictions leave Naf River jetty deserted

Bangladesh received investment proposals worth Tk33,806C in Q1

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x