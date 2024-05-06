Monday, May 06, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Keane: Haaland is a spoilt brat

Keane has been critical of Haaland on several occasions this season

Roy Keane and Erling Haaland
Update : 06 May 2024, 02:18 PM

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has been branded a "spoilt brat" by Roy Keane as the former Manchester United star stepped up his war of words with the Norwegian.

Keane has been critical of Haaland on several occasions this season and he reignited their feud following City's 5-1 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers Saturday.

Haaland scored four times in the rout as City moved within one point of Premier League leaders Arsenal with a game in hand.

But the 23-year old appeared frustrated when he was substituted by City boss Pep Guardiola in the closing stages at Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola later said Haaland was annoyed with the officiating in the match, but Keane was quick to lambast the striker.

"I think we saw Haaland brought off not too happy, behaving like a spoilt brat," Keane told Sky Sports in his role as a pundit for Liverpool's win against Tottenham Hotspur Sunday.

"I think when you have the spat as well with the manager and obviously your star man, it doesn't help that results aren't going your way. 

"But because they win the game, he scores goals it's almost forgotten about."

Keane had previously blasted Haaland's general play as that of a "League Two" player this season, which led the former Borussia Dortmund star to hit back following the Wolves game. 

"I don't really care that much about that man, so that's all right," Haaland said.

Keane was infamously sent off for a brutal foul on Haaland's father Alfie, who was playing for City during a derby against United in 2001.

Alfie made just a handful of appearances after that before having to retire aged just 30, although it was later claimed the injury from Keane's tackle was not the cause.

Keane admitted in his autobiography that his challenge was premeditated due to a prior grudge.

After Keane was hurt in a tackle with Alfie, then playing for Leeds United, in 1997, the Norwegian stood over him, apparently accusing his rival of feigning injury.

But Keane had ruptured his cruciate ligament and he wrote in his book of their 2001 clash: "I'd waited long enough. I hit him hard. The ball was there (I think). Take that. And don't ever stand over me sneering about fake injuries." 

Topics:

FootballEnglish Premier LeagueManchester CityPep GuardiolaErling Haaland
Read More

Leverkusen extend unbeaten run to 48 games

Ten Hag expects Fernandes to stay at United next season

Argentina's World Cup-winning coach Menotti passes away

Five assists and goal for Messi, hat-trick for Suarez as Miami hit six

Bayern slump to defeat as Real await

Real Madrid clinch 36th LaLiga title

Latest News

No place to pray for Bangladeshi Muslims in Italian city

CU to start conducting doping tests for freshers

DGHS: Heatstroke claimed 15 lives in 2 weeks

Leverkusen extend unbeaten run to 48 games

PM asks public representatives to fulfill people's expectations

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x