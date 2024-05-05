Bayern slump to defeat as Real await

VfB Stuttgart substitutes Jeong Woo-yeong and Silas scored late goals to snatch a 3-1 win over visitors Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga Saturday, spoiling the Bavarians' preparations for their Champions League semi-final return leg against Real Madrid.

Bayern, who are in second place on 69 points, two ahead of Stuttgart in third with two games left, face Real in Spain Wednesday after their 2-2 draw in Munich.

The defeat added to an already disappointing domestic campaign for Thomas Tuchel's team, with the coach set to leave at the end of the season.

It also killed off speculation about Tuchel potentially staying on following their deep Champions League run and after some coaches, including Ralf Rangnick, turned down offers from the Bavarians.

For Stuttgart, however, the result crowned what has been an exceptional campaign with a club-record equalling 21st win of the season.

The hosts took a deserved lead through Leonidas Stergiou's flick over goalkeeper Manuel Neuer just before the half hour mark after missing three golden chances.

Much-changed Bayern levelled with a penalty from Harry Kane in the 37th minute, his 36th league goal of the season.

Kane is now five goals behind the all-time Bundesliga scoring record for a season of 41 goals set by Robert Lewandowski in 2021.

It was Suttgart who looked sharper, however, and substitute Woo-yeong beat Neuer at the far post in the 84th minute to put the hosts back in front.

The 25-year old Silas sealed the win with a low drive in stoppage time after a Bayern defensive error.

RESULTS

Stuttgart 3 (Stergiou 29, Jeong 83, Silas 90+3) Bayern 1 (Kane 37-P)

Bremen 2 (Woltemade 45, 65) Gladbach 2 (Hack 8, Neuhaus 90+1-P)

Dortmund 5 (Moukoko 4, 30, Malen 20, Reus 34, 64) Augsburg 1 (Vargas 32)

Wolfsburg 3 (Wimmer 8, Wind 11, Cerny 90+3) Darmstadt 0

Cologne 0 Freiburg 0

Friday

Hoffenheim 1 (Kramaric 90) Leipzig 1 (Sesko 38)