Saturday, May 04, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Bangladesh captain Jamal delighted to play for Abahani

Jamal was absolutely ecstatic while talking about his time at Abahani

Jamal Bhuiyan
Update : 03 May 2024, 11:38 PM

After his stints at Sheikh Jamal, Sheikh Russel, Saif Sporting, Kolkata Mohammedan and Argentinian club Sol De Mayo, Bangladesh skipper Jamal Bhuiyan finally arrived at the country’s most successful football club Abahani Limited.

And rightly so, he was beaming at the press conference at Lt. Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club field.

He said: “I feel great at Abahani. Abahani are a big club and I can feel it.”

The national team captain was at the Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club field for the closing ceremony of the talent hunt event “United We Play” organized by Apollo Tyres and Manchester United.

Over 200 boys and girls took part in the trials to get the chance to visit English Premier League giant Manchester United.

The head of Manchester United Soccer School Michael Neary was present at the event as the coach.

When asked what is the goal of this event, Neary said: “The goal is that they get a good experience and obviously there is a fantastic prize at the end.”

At the end, three players were chosen for the second phase of the competition in Bengaluru. 

Jamal was also full of positivity about these type of events, saying: “I think it is an inspirational thing and it is a big motivation for Bangladeshi kids that Manchester United are doing something like this”. 

Jamal was absolutely ecstatic while talking about his time at Abahani.

Even though he missed a huge chunk of playing time due to food poisoning, he is happy with his progress.

He only came out of the bench twice and won both matches. 

The midfield enforcer was also positive about the upcoming fixture against Australia in the World Cup qualifiers.

He was adamant about improving the result after the first leg thrashing.

“Of course, we will have home advantage but we will have to rectify our mistakes from the last match and play to our best abilities,” said Jamal. 

Topics:

FootballAbahaniManchester UnitedJamal BhuiyanBangladesh football team
Read More

Ten Hag says Man Utd tried to sign Kane

Dortmund veteran Reus to leave club at end of season

Everyone wants to beat us: Leverkusen boss Alonso chasing invincibility

Ten Hag: United have to improve squad

‘United We Play’ completes second day trials in Dhaka

Rangnick opts to stay as Austria coach, dealing blow to Bayern

Latest News

Poultry industry threatened by heatwave, production drop to affect consumers

Better connectivity and safety at Beribadh: ULAB appeals to DNCC mayor

Thriving coir industry at Sutiakathi

Tanzid leads Bangladesh to victory against Zimbabwe in 1st T20

Trees felled to widen 20km road in Bogra

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x