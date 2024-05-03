Bangladesh captain Jamal delighted to play for Abahani

After his stints at Sheikh Jamal, Sheikh Russel, Saif Sporting, Kolkata Mohammedan and Argentinian club Sol De Mayo, Bangladesh skipper Jamal Bhuiyan finally arrived at the country’s most successful football club Abahani Limited.

And rightly so, he was beaming at the press conference at Lt. Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club field.

He said: “I feel great at Abahani. Abahani are a big club and I can feel it.”

The national team captain was at the Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club field for the closing ceremony of the talent hunt event “United We Play” organized by Apollo Tyres and Manchester United.

Over 200 boys and girls took part in the trials to get the chance to visit English Premier League giant Manchester United.

The head of Manchester United Soccer School Michael Neary was present at the event as the coach.

When asked what is the goal of this event, Neary said: “The goal is that they get a good experience and obviously there is a fantastic prize at the end.”

At the end, three players were chosen for the second phase of the competition in Bengaluru.

Jamal was also full of positivity about these type of events, saying: “I think it is an inspirational thing and it is a big motivation for Bangladeshi kids that Manchester United are doing something like this”.

Jamal was absolutely ecstatic while talking about his time at Abahani.

Even though he missed a huge chunk of playing time due to food poisoning, he is happy with his progress.

He only came out of the bench twice and won both matches.

The midfield enforcer was also positive about the upcoming fixture against Australia in the World Cup qualifiers.

He was adamant about improving the result after the first leg thrashing.

“Of course, we will have home advantage but we will have to rectify our mistakes from the last match and play to our best abilities,” said Jamal.