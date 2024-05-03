Saturday, May 04, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Everyone wants to beat us: Leverkusen boss Alonso chasing invincibility

Already crowned league champions for the first time, Leverkusen are three games from becoming the first team to go unbeaten in a Bundesliga season - a feat not even Bayern Munich have achieved

Bayern Leverkusen team poses before the UEFA Europa League semi final first leg football match between AS Roma and Bayern Leverkusen at the Olympic stadium on Thursday in Rome (photo: AFP)
Update : 03 May 2024, 04:52 PM

With his Bayer Leverkusen side three games from a record-breaking unbeaten season, manager Xabi Alonso said Friday he knows the team has a target on their heads. 

"Everyone wants to beat us, of course. But we want to stay unbeaten. Every week it's a bit more difficult but the goal is bigger," Alonso said before Sunday's trip to Eintracht Frankfurt. 

Already crowned league champions for the first time, Leverkusen are three games from becoming the first team to go unbeaten in a Bundesliga season -- a feat not even Bayern Munich have achieved.

On Thursday, Leverkusen won 2-0 at AS Roma in their Europa League semi-final first leg to have one foot in the final, extending their season-long unbeaten run in all competitions to 47 games. 

Already in the German Cup final where they will face second division Kaiserslautern, Leverkusen could win a remarkable treble in Alonso's first full season at the club.

The German champions will however have to beat Frankfurt without Alonso on the sideline, with the coach to watch from the stands due to a yellow card suspension.

"It's a new situation but hopefully it won't have any influence on the team. 

"I'm not worried about it."

Alonso said the ban may be an advantage from a tactical perspective. 

"From the grandstand you can see better and I will be allowed to communicate with the bench. 

"I can't communicate with the team, but they're intelligent enough to decide things on the pitch themselves."

Star midfielder Florian Wirtz, who opened the scoring in Thursday's win in Rome, turned 21 on Friday.

"We celebrated with him and he gave a bit of a speech. He's got a big future in front of him."

Topics:

FootballUEFA Europa LeagueBayer LeverkusenXabi Alonso
Read More

Bangladesh captain Jamal delighted to play for Abahani

Ten Hag says Man Utd tried to sign Kane

Dortmund veteran Reus to leave club at end of season

Ten Hag: United have to improve squad

‘United We Play’ completes second day trials in Dhaka

Rangnick opts to stay as Austria coach, dealing blow to Bayern

Latest News

Poultry industry threatened by heatwave, production drop to affect consumers

Better connectivity and safety at Beribadh: ULAB appeals to DNCC mayor

Thriving coir industry at Sutiakathi

Tanzid leads Bangladesh to victory against Zimbabwe in 1st T20

Trees felled to widen 20km road in Bogra

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x