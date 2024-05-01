Belgium goalkeeper Courtois to miss out on Euro 2024

Belgium's Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will not be selected for Euro 2024 after being sidelined for most of the season through injury, coach Domenico Tedesco said on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Courtois has not played so far this term after sustaining an ACL tear in August and a torn meniscus in March but is set to return for his club.

Courtois said in December he would not be fully fit to play in Germany although he has recovered faster than scheduled.

But Tedesco told German magazine Kicker that Courtois, who has played 102 internationals, will not be part of the squad.

"We are focusing on the boys who are fit," Tedesco said, having already nominated Vfl Wolfsburg's Koen Casteels as his first choice in goal.

Belgium start their Group E campaign at the Euros against Slovakia on June 17 before facing Romania and Ukraine.