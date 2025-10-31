Rodrigues beat anxiety and tears to become World Cup star

India's newest cricket star Jemimah Rodrigues overcame anxiety and tears to lead her country into the women's World Cup final with a sublime century against Australia.

The 25-year-old batter scored 127 not out as India chased down a record 339 at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, securing a place in Sunday's final against South Africa.

India have been to the one-day final twice before but have never won it.

Rodrigues, who was dropped for the World Cup in 2022, said she has struggled mentally throughout the tournament.

She was not an automatic choice for this edition and was even dropped from the league game against England after a string of modest scores.

"I have almost cried every day through this tour," Rodrigues said after the semi-final victory on Thursday in her home city, breaking down.

"Not doing well mentally, going through anxiety. I knew I had to show up and God took care of everything," said the batter, after her third ODI century.

A devout Christian born in Mumbai, Rodrigues said she was told just five minutes before the match to bat at number three.

She responded with what she called her "best knock ever", forging a 167-run partnership with captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who made 89.

Harmanpreet fell in the 36th over but Rodrigues stood firm in humid conditions, pausing in between and even talking to herself during the 134-ball marathon.

"I was praying, I was talking to God because I feel I have a personal relationship with him and when I cannot carry myself, he always carries me," Rodrigues said.

"I knew how important this match was and I wanted to be there to finish it off."

She sank to her knees in tears after Amanjot Kaur hit the winning boundary and later embraced her emotional parents on the sidelines.

- 'Mental resilience' -

Rodrigues has been a dependable -- if not spectacular -- presence for India since her white-ball debut in 2018, scoring 1,725 ODI runs at an average of over 35, mostly as a middle-order batter.

Harmanpreet praised her teammate's composure in the heat of battle.

"Jemimah is someone who always wants to do really well for the team," said Harmanpreet.

"She is very calculative and wants to take responsibility. We always trust her and today was a very special knock."

Former Indian men's captain Sunil Gavaskar said Rodrigues's experience in overseas leagues had helped her develop a mature approach to batting.

"She has got some experience," Gavaskar told the India Today channel. "She knows how to pace an innings. She has the ability."

Australia, unbeaten until the semi-final and strong favourites to retain their crown, were left reeling by Rodrigues's masterclass.

Their captain Alyssa Healy said the seven-time champions "let ourselves down" and were "un-Australian" in not being as clinical as they would normally be.

But she reserved special praise for the hero of the hour, Rodrigues.

"Her resilience -- her mental resilience -- out there to get her team over the line was exemplary, so full credit to her," she said.