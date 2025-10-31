India savours 'greatest day' after Women's World Cup heroics

India's stunning World Cup semi-final win over Australia was described Friday as the greatest day in the history of women's cricket in the country, with Jemimah Rodrigues hailed for her "innings of a lifetime".

Batter Rodrigues hit an unbeaten 127 as the hosts chased down a record 339 in Mumbai on Thursday to oust reigning seven-time champions Australia in Mumbai.

India face South Africa in the final at the same venue on Sunday as both teams attempt to win the one-day tournament for the first time in its 52-year history.

Amanjot Kaur hit the winning boundary to take India into their third final of an ODI World Cup, triggering emotional scenes.

The 25-year-old Rodrigues sank to her knees in tears while her teammates rushed to celebrate the sensational upset.

"This is the greatest day in the history of Indian women's cricket," veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle said on X.

Virat Kohli, the star batsman from the men's team, called Rodrigues's display the "standout performance".

"A true display of resilience, belief and passion," he said on social media.

Former men's captain Sunil Gavaskar called the victory "exhilarating" and "absolutely thrilling", especially because they were clear underdogs.

"They'd lost to three big guns in the tournament and then to come back the way they have just tells you the determination of this team," the batting great said on TV channel India Today.

"So clearly you can say that the Indian women's team has definitely come of age."

India lost three successive matches in the league phase before clinching the last semi-final spot, in contrast to Australia's unbeaten run into the final four.

India were in trouble at 59-2 in reply to Australia's massive 338 when Rodrigues turned the game on its head in a 167-run third-wicket partnership with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who hit 89.

Rodrigues, a middle-order batter who had a modest start in the tournament and was dropped in the league game against England, was promoted to number three and delivered when it mattered.

"When you are left and then come back into the team the pressure is way too high... today's innings was a marvellous innings," said Gavaskar.

That was echoed by former national cricketer Mohammad Kaif, who called it an "innings of a lifetime".

"Fantastic to watch free-flowing cricket by Jemimah Rodrigues," he said on X.

"In and out from the team but she never stopped believing."

India have twice been runners-up, in 2005 and 2017.

In 2017 they beat Australia in the semi-finals before losing to England.